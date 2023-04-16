International
CBI president apologizes for allegations of sexual misconduct | Confederation of British Industry (CBI)
The president of Britain’s most influential business lobby has apologized for a series of allegations of sexual misconduct and a toxic culture that has left the Confederation of British Industry struggling for its future.
Speaking publicly for the first time, Brian McBride apologized to those alleging various forms of sexual misconduct spanning several years by senior figures in the organization, including an allegation of rape, which was reported several times. seen in a Guardian investigation last month.
The revelations have plunged the CBI into a crisis that has led to the sacking of its director-general, Tony Danker, the cancellation of events after the withdrawal of many interested parties and prompted an investigation by the City of London police. While the CBI promised to reveal early findings from an independent probe, some of its members have since considered quitting.
McBride, the former chief executive of Amazon UK, said the board unanimously supported the decision to fire Danker, who was informed of his dismissal shortly before the news became public. Yes, we acted very quickly, but we also acted on very strong ground. We had pretty good legal advice all the way through this process.
Danker said he was shocked to learn of his firing, adding: I realize that I have inadvertently made a number of colleagues uncomfortable and I am truly sorry for that.
The CBI claims to represent around 190,000 businesses, ranging from Barclays Bank to supermarket Asda, and has unrivaled access to government at all levels.
McBride said on Friday: The first thing I want to say is really a deep apology on behalf of myself and the CBI for what happened and to the people who were involved.
The first complaints of alleged sexual harassment were made against Danker last month. After being contacted by the Guardian about formal allegations that employees believed were not being taken seriously, Danker went on paid leave.
More than a dozen women came forward to the Guardian with new allegations against various men that included inappropriate touching, sexual remarks, drug use and an attempted sexual assault in 2019. They have led to the suspension of three other staff members. CBI.
The women, who all work at the CBI or have worked there in recent years, are part of a widening investigation now being overseen by an external human resources consultant to help manage complaints, as well as the law firm Fox Williams .
The company’s future has been put in jeopardy by facing a boycott by its members and the politicians and regulators it seeks to influence. The government has suspended all further engagements and meetings between the CBI and civil servants have been discontinued.
The latest senior figure to question the lobby group was former Wall Street Journal Europe editor Patience Wheatcroft, who told the BBC that his time had passed.
McBride acknowledged that change would be required under the new director-general, Rain Newton-Smith, and called on members of the CBI, the public and the government to be held accountable for what we do after the inquiry’s findings.
I think the CBI needs to redefine itself, it needs to be sharper, it needs to be more focused, McBride said. He promised to review the layers of management facing the complainants and said the internal culture lacked transparency.
A criminal investigation into rape allegations can take 12-18 months to complete, and McBride said it would be unfair for the government to freeze the relationship for that long.
We wanted an active engagement with the government soon because we have work to do with them. And we don’t want to be on hold indefinitely, he said.
