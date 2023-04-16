Richard LaFave 1944-2023 | News, Sports, Jobs





LIRI – Richard “dick” Arthur Dwight James LaFave, of Liberty Township, and formerly of Pittsburgh, Pa., for more than 40 years, died April 10, 2023, after a long illness that he faced with courage and perseverance.

He was born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, in Detroit, Mich., and raised in Royal Oak, Mich., the son of the late Marie Donnelly Regan LaFave and Arthur Lafave (Lefebvre), formerly of Ontario, Canada. He was named in honor of his mother’s only brother, Richard Arthur Regan (USN), who, in 1944, lost his life in World War II, along with 1,800 other American and Allied prisoners of war, when a Japanese freighter with prisoners on board. sank in Chinese waters after friendly fire from an American submarine. He graduated from St. Charles Preparatory School (Columbus) and The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in welding engineering. At OSU, he was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity and the OSU ice hockey team. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the OSU Kellogg School of Business Administration and graduated and worked as an international welding engineer. He was a licensed professional engineer with honors in Ohio and Pennsylvania, having received the highest score on the 1973 Ohio State Professional Engineering Examination. He was a member of the board of directors of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Professional Engineers of Pennsylvania, was editor of the Pittsburgh Professional Engineer, and served as state director of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Professional Engineers. Together, he worked over 40 years in Pittsburgh as a senior research engineer at Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Research and Development Center and the Elliott Ebara Corporation of Japan as a senior engineer in the technology division. After retirement, he continued his profession with his own consulting company. He was nationally and internationally known for his numerous articles and publications in engineering journals; numerous patents to his name; his lifetime service on many national and international technical committees; and his 50-year membership and presidency of the American Welding Society. At both the high school and undergraduate levels, he served on engineering advisory boards. He was a lifelong democrat – a believer in civil liberty, social equality and justice for all men. He took great pride in his French surname Lefebvre and traced his heritage back 10 generations to Jean Baptiste Lefebvre, who came from France to Quebec, Canada, in the early 1600s. His only brother, Mary Helen Leonard; her husband, William; and their daughters, Erinn and Heather, preceded him in death. He leaves a granddaughter, Shannon Leonard Yurek (Jonnie) of Cleveland. He will be greatly missed and always loved by his wife of 51 years, Carole Mutch LaFave, and their three children, their spouses and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly and of whom he was so proud: Laura Lafave and Peter Hallett of Bristol, England. , David LaFave and June Daniels LaFave of Chicago, Ill., and Daniel Lafave and Kalypso Karastergiou of New York City, NY; three grandchildren, Thomas and Emily Hallett and Adeline Lefebvre; and also, dear brothers-in-law, Robert Mutch and Dari McLaughlin of Stuart, Fla., and dear cousins, Diane and Rick Muccio of Howland. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Gary S. Silvat Inc. Cremation and Funeral Service. Share memories and send condolences by visiting createohio.com. (special announcement)

