World powers condemn violence as fighting erupts in Sudan | tidings

The international community has condemned the escalation of violence in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

Heavy gunfire and explosions were reported after days of tension between the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF).

Fighting was underway for Khartoum airport, military bases, the presidential palace and the army chief’s residence.

Countries quickly denounced the violence and called for calm.

United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the situation in Sudan was fragile but insisted there was still an opportunity to complete a transition to a civilian-led government.

We call on all actors to stop violence immediately and avoid further escalation or mobilization of troops and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues, he said.

Earlier, the US ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey, said on Twitter that he was sheltering in the country.

Escalating tensions within the military component into direct combat is extremely dangerous, Godfrey wrote. I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting.

United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates called on all parties in Sudan to exercise restraint, compromise and work towards ending the crisis through dialogue, according to state news agency WAM.

The agency said the UAE Embassy in Khartoum is following the developments in Sudan with great concern and has reaffirmed the UAE’s position on the importance of de-escalation and working towards a peaceful solution to the crisis between the parties concerned. .

France

France expressed deep concern over the outbreak of fighting in Sudan and called on the warring military factions in Khartoum to do everything to stop the violence.

Only a return to an inclusive political process leading to the appointment of a transitional government and general elections can resolve this crisis in the long term, the foreign ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said France was available, with other Sudanese partners, to facilitate an end to the crisis and promote a political solution.

the head of the UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the outbreak of fighting and called for calm.

The secretary-general calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Force and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and start a dialogue to resolve the current crisis, said Stephane Dujarric, the secretary-general’s spokesman.

Any further escalation in fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further worsen the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country, he added.

United Kingdom

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called on military leaders to rein in their troops and de-escalate.

The ongoing violence across Sudan must stop immediately, Cleverly said on Twitter. The UK is calling on the Sudanese leadership to do everything they can to rein in their troops and de-escalate to prevent further bloodshed.

Military actions will not solve this situation.

Qatar

Qatar called on all parties to end fighting and resolve disputes through dialogue.

In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry called on all parties to immediately stop the fighting, exercise maximum restraint, appeal to the voice of reason, prioritize the public interest and spare civilians from the consequences of the fighting.

The Gulf country expressed the aspiration that all parties pursue dialogue and peaceful ways to overcome differences.

Russia

The Russian embassy in Sudan said it was concerned by the escalation of violence in the country and called for a ceasefire and negotiations, Russian state news agency RIA reported.

The embassy said the atmosphere in Khartoum was tense, but Russian diplomats were confident.

Egypt

Egypt expressed grave concern over the ongoing clashes in Sudan and called on all parties to exercise restraint, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi government said it was deeply concerned about the escalation and heavy fighting in Sudan. He called on the warring factions to choose dialogue instead of conflict.

A shipment

UN Special Envoy for Sudan Volker Perthes strongly condemned the outbreak of fighting in the country and called for an immediate end to the violence.

Perthes has contacted both sides asking them for an immediate cessation of hostilities to ensure the safety of the Sudanese people, a statement said.

European Union

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Joseph Borrell, called on all forces involved to immediately stop the violence in Sudan and said in a tweet that all EU staff in the country were safe and accountable.