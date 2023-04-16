Abby Conder Lussier Named NAFSA Advocate of the Year Supports OHIO’s Holistic Experience for International Students



Abby Conder Lussier

Abby Conder Lussier, an international student advisor with International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS), was recently recognized as Lawyer of the Year from NAFSA, a non-profit organization that seeks to promote international education. As an international student advisor, Conder works closely with students to help them navigate the visa process and seeks to advocate locally, statewide and nationally for other needs and considerations affecting international students in the USA

I was very honored and humbled by the award, Conder said. It’s a bit of a cliché, but advocacy is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes a lot of patience, diligence and persistence to even make a ripple in the pond. Knowing about all the little waves I could make on the trip was special to me.

Jennifer Nisevich, associate director for ISSS, nominated Conder for the award and praised her efforts. Advocacy is one of those things that I think we all recognize as important and that we should do. But we get into our workloads and it gets pushed aside by most people because there won’t be immediate results, Nisevich said. I am very impressed with what Abby has done. She has kept with him; it has never disappeared on the backside. It’s always been one of her focuses and that’s exceptional in the work we do. I really wanted everyone else to see what I saw.

Conders’ work on the challenges facing international students has brought her face to face with several prominent figures in American politics, including former US Representative Steve Stivers, former US Senator Rob Portman and current US Senator Sherrod Brown.

These elected officials have been prominent supporters of international education by writing esteemed colleague letters and reading floor statements in support of international education. Conder also spoke in depth with then-Rep. Stivers about easing the process for advanced STEM degree holders to gain US permanent resident status.

It’s a slow process (working with elected officials), Conder said. Typically, what I do is meet with representatives each year through an advocacy day event and build relationships with them that I keep active throughout the year. I keep them informed about important issues happening in our state or our district, informing them about some of the academic, cultural and economic values ​​of international students on our campuses.

Consider advocacy goes beyond the halls of Congress; she is currently working to make the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles more international student friendly. Due to the lack of alignment between immigration rules and BMV rules, transportation challenges at the end of a student program can make daily life difficult after graduation. Conder is at the beginning of work to resolve this issue.

By supporting the OHIO community, Conder also shares insights into how it is interesting (teaching advocacy), Conder said. It’s something you have to be passionate about, understand that it takes time and that follow through is critical. It’s not a one-time event, you can’t meet with a senator’s office and think it’s over, cross that box.

Abby’s advocacy work has been informative for all of us at ISSS and throughout the campus community. She has encouraged OHIO faculty and staff to get involved and is always willing to take on additional conversations if there are things we see a need for advocacy on. I have always admired Abby’s support of students and look forward to encouraging her advocacy efforts as she moves forward,” said Nisevich.

Shauna Torrington, ISSS graduate assistant and Conder’s advisor, praised her as a collaborator and advisor. Abby has always been very proactive and listened to your story. She works hard to solve your situation. I know when I had to do an internship I didn’t realize I was missing a step, and she supported me and went the extra mile to get the proper permits and protocols.

Contact International Student and Scholar Services at www.ohio.edu/international-student-scholar-services or isss@ohio.edu.