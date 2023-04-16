International
Abby Conder Lussier Named NAFSA Advocate of the Year Supports OHIO’s Holistic Experience for International Students
Abby Conder Lussier, an international student advisor with International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS), was recently recognized as Lawyer of the Year from NAFSA, a non-profit organization that seeks to promote international education. As an international student advisor, Conder works closely with students to help them navigate the visa process and seeks to advocate locally, statewide and nationally for other needs and considerations affecting international students in the USA
I was very honored and humbled by the award, Conder said. It’s a bit of a cliché, but advocacy is a marathon, not a sprint. It takes a lot of patience, diligence and persistence to even make a ripple in the pond. Knowing about all the little waves I could make on the trip was special to me.
Jennifer Nisevich, associate director for ISSS, nominated Conder for the award and praised her efforts. Advocacy is one of those things that I think we all recognize as important and that we should do. But we get into our workloads and it gets pushed aside by most people because there won’t be immediate results, Nisevich said. I am very impressed with what Abby has done. She has kept with him; it has never disappeared on the backside. It’s always been one of her focuses and that’s exceptional in the work we do. I really wanted everyone else to see what I saw.
Conders’ work on the challenges facing international students has brought her face to face with several prominent figures in American politics, including former US Representative Steve Stivers, former US Senator Rob Portman and current US Senator Sherrod Brown.
These elected officials have been prominent supporters of international education by writing esteemed colleague letters and reading floor statements in support of international education. Conder also spoke in depth with then-Rep. Stivers about easing the process for advanced STEM degree holders to gain US permanent resident status.
It’s a slow process (working with elected officials), Conder said. Typically, what I do is meet with representatives each year through an advocacy day event and build relationships with them that I keep active throughout the year. I keep them informed about important issues happening in our state or our district, informing them about some of the academic, cultural and economic values of international students on our campuses.
Consider advocacy goes beyond the halls of Congress; she is currently working to make the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles more international student friendly. Due to the lack of alignment between immigration rules and BMV rules, transportation challenges at the end of a student program can make daily life difficult after graduation. Conder is at the beginning of work to resolve this issue.
By supporting the OHIO community, Conder also shares insights into how it is interesting (teaching advocacy), Conder said. It’s something you have to be passionate about, understand that it takes time and that follow through is critical. It’s not a one-time event, you can’t meet with a senator’s office and think it’s over, cross that box.
Abby’s advocacy work has been informative for all of us at ISSS and throughout the campus community. She has encouraged OHIO faculty and staff to get involved and is always willing to take on additional conversations if there are things we see a need for advocacy on. I have always admired Abby’s support of students and look forward to encouraging her advocacy efforts as she moves forward,” said Nisevich.
Shauna Torrington, ISSS graduate assistant and Conder’s advisor, praised her as a collaborator and advisor. Abby has always been very proactive and listened to your story. She works hard to solve your situation. I know when I had to do an internship I didn’t realize I was missing a step, and she supported me and went the extra mile to get the proper permits and protocols.
Contact International Student and Scholar Services at www.ohio.edu/international-student-scholar-services or isss@ohio.edu.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ohio.edu/news/2023/04/abby-conder-lussier-named-advocate-year-nafsa-supports-international-students-holistic
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Increase in Covid-19 cases, President Jokowi reiterates the importance of vaccinations and masks
- Opinion: On the red carpet, don’t sweep celebrity sentiments under the rug
- What to watch out for in spring football
- Hong Kong Stock Exchange proposes mandatory disclosure of climate-related risks in ESG reports of listed companies from January 1, 2024 | Insights and Events
- Light of Hope Celebrates Clubhouse International Accreditation | News, Sports, Jobs
- Can Xi Jinping control AI without overpowering it?
- Trump wants to make homelessness illegal
- Hollywood apartment tower at 1717 N Bronson Avenue survives appeal
- Nick Jonas is totally blown away by Priyanka Chopra’s red dress at the premiere. See the pictures
- Ban on privately funded health care: Supreme Court of Canada rejects appeal
- ‘Don’t fall for okey-doke’: Harris issues warning about GOP in heated speech
- This 16-year-old was shot after ringing the wrong bell