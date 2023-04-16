New mothers in a new world | News, Sports, Jobs

There is nothing more wonderful than a new life, because when life is doing what it does best, we are sure that something important and elemental is still intact. Even when all else seems to fall or fail, a new baby renews our faith in life itself, tells us that the great clock is still keeping time, and babies are still born with perfect little fingers and tiny noses sniffing the fresh air. ancient.

Families welcome new babies with unparalleled joy and reverence, and that’s as it should be. Not so long ago childbirth was filled with fear, when both mother and baby had a 1 in three chance of dying in the birth process, when babies regularly died from diseases we easily treat today. Throughout history, we have had high expectations for the continuity of life, expectations that could not always be met depending on our level of evolution or progress at any given time.

It is interesting to note that deep in history, cave dwellers were born more easily and without as many complications compared to modern man. Once our species started walking straight and we eventually started farming, our bodies started to change: women didn’t grow as tall, brains got bigger, pelvises got smaller, and babies in the womb got fatter than before, as carbohydrates became a regular part. of our diets, which fed all the babies. Cave dwellers, who mainly ate meat, seemed to have an easier time giving birth. Archaeologists see fewer infant skeletons in cave-dweller burial sites than in more modern agricultural communities. So peculiarities in our evolution and development now make birth more dangerous for us than for any other mammal, including our ape cousins.

Still, we’ve come a long way: C-sections, C-sections, antibiotics, hand-washing, and things like sonograms make delivering a baby fast. It’s still not perfect: in some countries, where health care is inaccessible, the death rate for mothers and babies is still very high. There are still complications that arise that harm mothers and cause children to be born with disabilities. But thankfully, we have learned so much over the course of just a few centuries of our more than 200,000 years here on Earth.

Just as medicine changes over time, so does the culture of childbirth. My daughter’s recent experience has very little in common with mine 35 years ago. First, couples these days have new rules for their stay in the hospital. Some are choosing to spend a few relaxing and private days at the hospital without every cousin, uncle and aunt going to see the new arrival. My daughter almost died when I told her that her people were standing there in the same room with the new mother and the baby smoking cigars. Couples can choose to have a no-visitor rule, where grandparents don’t even come to visit.

Also, girls don’t need mothers as much as they used to. My daughter has an app on her phone that tells her when to breastfeed or how long she’s been breastfeeding. A lactation nurse stopped by four days after my daughter left the hospital to see how things were going. She talked to him about baby rashes and sleep cycles and feeding times. And my daughter took an online sleep training class before the baby came and the nurse approved.

The equipment they have for babies is just fantastic, with levers that look like little pods on the legs of the tripod, with one side that pulls down level to the bed, so there’s an easier transition to the parent’s bed for feeding . The high chairs look like award-winning contenders for Scandinavian design, and the fabrics for the robes and blankets are all soft linen and linen and 100% organic and neutral and hypoallergenic.

And new parents are more relaxed, what with apps that help them parent, and gadgets that keep their babies safer and more comfortable, and podcasts that tell them how to parent well, and alarms on their phones to remember things, and online baby registries that act as Santa Claus with all kinds of beautiful gifts arriving on their doorstep.

It’s a wonder my kids made it out of childhood alive. We had knitted blankets and blankets handed in by others, and sheets probably sprayed with chemicals so they were flammable. I know other people my age who slept in open dresser drawers. Most people my age have never owned a car seat or a seat belt, and yet I’m here to talk about it.

As much as we laugh at the pampered younger generation, I have to admit I’m jealous. Things seem more comfortable, even simpler and certainly safer. My daughter’s baby is calm and content and even mommy and daddy have a calmness about them that I have never had. Best of all, parents work as a team because parenting roles have certainly changed over the years.

All these new things are things that I can point to in this new world and say, yes, this is really, really good.