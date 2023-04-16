Atiq Ahmed: Former Indian MP murdered live on TV while in police custody









CNN

–

A former member of India’s parliament convicted of kidnapping was shot dead along with his brother as police escorted them for a medical check-up in a televised killing on Saturday. Dramatic footage of the men being killed was shared across broadcast channels and social media. A gunman is seen reaching over the shoulders of the police to point a pistol at the temple of former lawmaker, Atiq Ahmed, whose turban is removed as the pistol is fired. His brother, Ashraf Ahmed, was shot and the two victims died within minutes, while police quickly arrested three men suspected of carrying out the murder. Media reports say the attackers posed as journalists. One surrendered shortly after the shooting, while officers subdued the other two suspects. They had been among a crowd that had gathered as the two brothers, suspected kingpins in a local criminal organization, were led in handcuffs from a hospital in the city of Prayagraj in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening. After committing the murder, the suspected gunmen shouted Hindu religious songs. A policeman was injured during the attack. Fearing the possibility of violent unrest following the killings, the Uttar Pradesh government banned gatherings of more than four people across the state. The state government imposed restraining orders following the killings of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed, who were members of a large mafia involved in land grabs and murder cases, a senior police official said. We do not want any form of protest to gain momentum, the official said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the press. The state government, controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party, has ordered a judicial inquiry into the killings. Last week the police shot dead the son of Atiq Ahmed in the city of Jhansi. He was wanted in connection with a murder case being investigated as part of a wider crackdown on a land mafia operating in Uttar Pradesh. Police in Uttar Pradesh have killed more than 180 suspected criminals in clashes over the past six years. The leader of the opposition Samajwadi Party, said the killing of his former party member while in police custody demonstrated the failure of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to bring law and order to Uttar Pradesh. When someone can be killed by open firing in the middle of the police security cordon, then what about the safety of the general public, Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the opposition Samajwadi Party, said in a tweet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/16/india/former-indian-lawmaker-killed-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related