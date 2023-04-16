Sudan’s army and RSF are fighting, leaving dozens of civilians deadExBulletin



change the subtitles Marwan Ali/AP

Marwan Ali/AP

KHARTUM, Sudan The Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group fought for control of the chaos-wracked nation for a second day on Sunday, signaling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure for a ceasefire.

Fierce fighting involving armored vehicles, truck-mounted machine guns and fighter jets erupted on Sunday in the capital Khartoum, the neighboring city of Omdurman and in flashpoints across the country. The rival forces are believed to have tens of thousands of fighters each in the capital alone.

At least 56 civilians were reported killed, including three UN food agency workers. The Sudanese Doctors Union said it believed there were dozens more deaths between the rival forces. He said about 600 people were injured, including civilians and fighters.

The clashes are part of a power struggle between General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of the armed forces, and General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the Rapid Support Force group. The two generals are former allies who jointly orchestrated an October 2021 military coup that disrupted Sudan’s short-lived transition to democracy.

In recent months, internationally supported negotiations have revived hopes for an orderly transition to democracy. However, rising tensions between Burhan and Dagalo eventually delayed an agreement with the political parties.

In Khartoum and Omdurman, fighting was reported around military headquarters, Khartoum International Airport and state television headquarters. A senior military official said RSF fighters clashed with troops at military headquarters early Sunday and a fire broke out in a facility for ground troops.

“The fighting has not stopped,” said prominent rights lawyer Tahani Abbass, who lives near the military headquarters. “They’re shooting at each other in the streets. It’s an all-out war in residential areas.”



change the subtitles Marwan Ali/AP

Marwan Ali/AP

Abbass said her family spent the night huddled on the ground floor of their home. “No one could sleep and the children were crying and screaming with every explosion,” she said. Gunshots were heard as she spoke to The Associated Press.

The army and the RSF both claimed to be in control of strategic locations in Khartoum and elsewhere in the district. Their claims could not be independently verified.

Both sides signaled late Saturday that they were unwilling to negotiate.

Burhan’s army called for the dissolution of the RSF, which it called a “rebel militia”. Dagalo told the Al Arabyia satellite news network that he ruled out negotiations and called on Burhan to surrender.

Meanwhile, diplomatic pressure seemed to be mounting.

Senior diplomats, including the US Secretary of State, the UN Secretary-General, the EU’s foreign policy chief, the head of the Arab League and the head of the African Union Commission, urged the parties to stop fighting. . Members of the UN Security Council, at odds over other crises around the world, called for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to dialogue.

Arab states with stakes in Sudan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates made similar calls.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has consulted with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. “We agreed that it was essential that the parties immediately end hostilities without preconditions,” he said in a statement early Sunday.

At the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was following “with concern” the events unfolding in Sudan. “I am with the Sudanese people already so tried and I invite prayers so that arms can be laid down and dialogue prevails, to resume together the path of peace and harmony,” the Pope said in Sunday’s address to the audience in St. Petersburg. Peter’s Square.

The rival forces were fighting in several locations across Sudan, including in the western Darfur region, where tens of thousands of people live in camps for people displaced after years of genocidal civil war.

In North Darfur province, three Sudanese World Food Program workers were killed in clashes in the town of Kebkabiya, said Volker Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan.

He said UN and other humanitarian facilities were attacked and looted in several locations in Darfur.



change the subtitles Marwan Ali/AP

Marwan Ali/AP

“These repeated acts of violence impede the delivery of life-saving aid and must end,” he said. He urged all parties to “ensure the safety of the UN and all humanitarian personnel and respect the integrity of facilities and assets.”

Dozens of people have also been killed and wounded since Saturday at a camp for displaced people in North Darfur, said Adam Regal, a spokesman for a Darfur charity.

In Nyala, the capital of South Darfur province, the two sides fought for control of the city’s airport, said a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

The official said the fighting also spread to the eastern region, including the provinces of Kassala and al-Qadarif on the borders with Ethiopia and Eritrea. He said the battles centered around the RSF and army bases.

The latest tensions stem from disagreement over how the RSF, led by Dagalo, should be integrated into the armed forces and what authority should oversee the process. The merger is a key condition of Sudan’s unsigned transition agreement with political groups.

Pro-democracy activists have blamed Burhan and Dagalo for abuses against protesters across the county over the past four years, including the deadly dismantling of a protest camp outside army headquarters in Khartoum in June 2019 that killed over 120 protesters. Many groups have repeatedly called for them to be held accountable. The RSF has long been accused of atrocities related to the Darfur conflict.

Sudan, a country at the crossroads of the Middle East and sub-Saharan Africa, is known for its history of coups and civil conflicts since it gained independence in the 1950s.

The country shares borders with six African countries and a strategic coastline on the Red Sea. A decade-long civil conflict resulted in the secession of South Sudan in 2011.

The fighting will add to the difficulties in Sudan, where the UN says some 16 million people, or a third of the population, are already dependent on humanitarian aid.