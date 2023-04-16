International
Is vaping safe or not? Everything you need to know about electronic cigarettes | electronic cigarette
E-cigarettes are being promoted in England as part of governments efforts to help people quit smoking at the same time as it combats youth vaping. We take a look at why there are two very different campaigns on the device.
What are electronic cigarettes?
There are a variety of e-cigarettes, or vapes, on sale in the UK, but they generally work in a similar way: heating a liquid to produce a vapor that can then be inhaled. The liquid usually contains nicotine and chemicals including propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin and flavoring.
The use of heat is increasing. Most adults in Great Britain who vape are current and former smokers. However, there are concerns about their use by children. According to a 2022 YouGov survey carried out for the charity action for tobacco and health (ASH)almost 16% of 11- to 17-year-olds had experienced evaporation, compared to just over 11% in 2021 and almost 14% in 2020.
Are hot springs safe?
It depends a little on the context. Vaping is much more strictly regulated in the UK than in the US, where there have been concerns about lung disease and deaths linked to the e-liquid used in some heats.
But that doesn’t mean there aren’t nuances.
The importance of e-cigarettes in helping smokers lies in their relative safety compared to traditional cigarettes. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in England. Cigarette smoke kills about 65,000 people a year.
E-cigarettes often contain nicotine, but they do not produce tar or carbon monoxide, which can cause lung disease and cancer, as traditional cigarettes do.
ASH also notes that vapor is a more effective quit aid than nicotine patches or gum.
As a result, e-cigarettes play a key role in the government’s efforts to reduce smoking rates in England to 5% or less by 2030. Around 5.4 million people in England, or 13% of the population, currently smoke , according to the latest figures.
But this does not mean that electronic cigarettes are considered suitable for everyone. Many, including ASH, say the devices are not recommended for children and non-smokers. That’s because e-cigarettes aren’t completely risk-free.
As the NHS points out: The liquid and vapor contain some potentially harmful chemicals that are also found in cigarette smoke, but at a much lower level.
There are also concerns that young people and non-smokers may become hooked on the devices through nicotine addiction.
What has the government announced?
The UK government aims to increase the uptake of e-cigarettes by smokers while reducing it among children.
One announcement is that around one million smokers in England will be offered a free starter pack of vaping in an exchange to stop the scheme. The government will provide funding and the scheme will be organized centrally, but local authorities will be able to tailor the initiative to their needs and control how they prioritize the population.
The government has also announced it will offer vouchers and behavioral support by the end of next year to all pregnant women who smoke, in an initiative it hopes will reduce the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth and reduce the number of babies born born with health problems. .
At the same time, it is also providing 3 million to create a specialized squad to enforce illegal vaping. The unit, led by Trading Standards, will be tasked with dealing with the sale of banned vapors and sales to minors.
What do experts think about the new plans?
In general, charities and scientists have supported the announcements, which appear to be based on some but not all of the suggestions in Khan review to make smoking obsoletepublished last year.
Prof Peter Hajek, director of the tobacco addiction research unit at Queen Mary University of London, welcomed the launch of devices to help people quit smoking.
Vaping and other low-risk nicotine products have the potential to virtually eliminate smoking-related death and disease, he said. This new step is a sensible, pragmatic and science-based initiative and good news for public health.
He also said that while young non-smokers experimented with vaping, very few transitioned to daily use and that vaping had a much lower addiction potential than cigarettes.
Alan Boobis, emeritus professor of toxicology at Imperial College London, also stressed that e-cigarettes were significantly safer than conventional cigarettes, but that measures were needed to prevent uptake by young people.
The latest studies support the role of vaping in helping smokers to quit, and so I think the government’s initiative is a good idea as part of a wider range of measures to reduce the burden of ill health caused by smoking. he said.
