Marburg virus disease – Equatorial Guinea





The situation at a glance Since the last Outbreak News for this event was published on 22 March 2023 (with data as of 21 March 2023), six additional laboratory-confirmed cases of Marburg virus disease (MVD) have been reported in Equatorial Guinea. This brings the total to 15 laboratory-confirmed cases and 23 probable cases since the outbreak was announced on February 13, 2023. AThe laboratory confirmed that there are 11 deaths (Case Fatality Ratio 78.6%; for one confirmed case the result is unknown), and all possible cases are dead. The most affected district is Bata in Litoral province, with nine laboratory-confirmed cases of MVD reported. WHO is supporting the Ministry of Health by strengthening various response pillars, including but not limited to surveillance, including entry points; laboratory; case management; infection prevention and control; jeopardize communication and community engagement. MVD is a highly lethal disease that causes hemorrhagic fever and is among the diseases that require evaluation under the International Health Regulations. On March 30, 2023, WHO assessed the public health risk posed by this outbreak as very high at the national level, high at the subregional level, moderate at the regional level, and low at the global level. WHO advises against restrictions on international travel and/or trade in Equatorial Guinea. Description of the situation On 13 February 2023, Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Health and Social Welfare declared an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) after suspected viral hemorrhagic fever deaths were reported between 7 January and 7 February 2023, and one case tested positive on February 12 for Marburg Virus by real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) at the Institut Pasteur in Dakar, Senegal. Since the last Outbreak News for this event (March 22, 2023) and since April 11, 2023, six additional MVD laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in Equatorial Guinea, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 15 confirmed by the laboratory. Additionally, 23 possible cases have been reported since the outbreak began. Eleven deaths were recorded among laboratory-confirmed cases (Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) among confirmed cases 78.6%), and all probable cases are dead; for a confirmed case, the outcome is unknown. Four laboratory-confirmed cases (26.6%) were reported among health care workers, two of whom died. Among the confirmed cases, three have recovered. Figure 1. MVD cases by week of onset* and case classification, Equatorial Guinea, as of 11 April 2023. Among the cases confirmed by the MVD laboratory with information on age and gender (n = 13), the majority occurred in women (9/14; 64.3%), while the most affected age group is 40-49 years old (6/14; 42.8%). , followed by the 10-19 and 30-39 age groups (three cases each). Five districts (Bata, Ebebiyin, Evinayong, Nsok Nsomo and Nsork) in four provinces (Centro Sur, Kie Ntem, Litoral and Wele-Nzas) have been affected by the outbreak (Figure 2), with Bata district reporting the majority of confirmed cases. (n = 9) and death (n = 6), and Ebebiyin district, where the outbreak was first detected, reporting the majority of possible cases, (n = 11) (Table 1). In the last 21 days (from March 22, 2023 to April 11, 2023), five confirmed cases were reported from Bata (n = 4) and Nsork (n = 1) districts (Figure 3). Among the four cases reported from Bata district, three cases have an epidemiological link either through a family group or through the health care setting. The fourth and most recent case was reported on April 7; An investigation into this case is ongoing to establish chains of transmission and ensure proper identification of all contacts. Since the last Outbreak News for this event, a new district, Nsork in Wele-Nzas Province, has been affected by the outbreak, reporting a confirmed case, linked to a known case from another district that reported previously confirmed cases. Since the start of the outbreak and as of April 10, 2023, a total of 1,322 contacts have been traced, with an average follow-up rate of about 80-90%. Table 1. Number of MVD cases and deaths, by district and case classification, Equatorial Guinea, as of April 11, 2023. Figure 2. Map of districts reporting MVD confirmed and probable cases as of April 11, Equatorial Guinea. Figure 3. Map of districts reporting confirmed cases of MVD in the last 21 days (from 21 March 2023 to 11 April 2023), Equatorial Guinea. Epidemiology of Marburg virus disease Marburg virus is spread between people through direct contact through broken skin or mucous membranes with the blood, secretions, organs or other body fluids of infected people, and with surfaces and materials such as bedding, clothing contaminated with these fluids. Healthcare workers have previously been infected while treating patients with suspected or confirmed MVD. Funeral ceremonies involving direct contact with the body of the deceased may also contribute to the transmission of Marburg virus. The incubation period varies from two to 21 days. The disease caused by the Marburg virus begins suddenly, with high fever, severe headache and severe malaise. Severe hemorrhagic manifestations may appear between five and seven days from the onset of symptoms, although not all cases have hemorrhagic signs, and fatal cases usually have some form of bleeding, often from multiple sites. Although no vaccine or antiviral treatment has been approved to treat the virus, Remdesivir is being used on a compassionate care basis. Supportive care—rehydration with oral or intravenous fluids—and treatment of specific symptoms improve survival. A number of potential treatments are being evaluated, including blood products, immune therapies, and drug therapies. This is the first time that Equatorial Guinea has reported an outbreak of MVD. Another MVD outbreak is currently occurring in Tanzania with a total of eight confirmed cases and five deaths as of April 4, 2023. Other MVD outbreaks have previously been reported in Ghana (2022), Guinea (2021), Uganda (2017, 2014, 2012 , 2007), Angola (2004-2005), Democratic Republic of Congo (1998 and 2000), Kenya (1990, 1987, 1980) and South Africa (1975).

Equatorial Guinea is facing an outbreak of MVD for the first time and the country’s capacity to manage the outbreak needs to be strengthened. In addition to the nine confirmed cases reported in the March 22 Outbreak News, six more individuals have tested positive for MVD, with an additional province affected. While many cases are linked within a social network or by geographic proximity, the presence of cases and/or clusters across multiple districts without clear epidemiological links may indicate undetected transmission of the virus. The presence of confirmed cases in Bata increases the risk of the disease spreading, as it is the most populous city and economic center of Equatorial Guinea, with an international airport and port. Bata has also reported the highest number of confirmed cases and confirmed deaths. The latest case has also been reported by Bata and investigations are ongoing to establish transmission chains. The country’s surveillance system remains suboptimal with few alerts reported and investigated. Some epidemiological links and chains of transmission have not been detected, so there may be unidentified contacts. Measures implemented for prevention and control of infection are insufficient as shown by cases of MVD reported among health care workers. The diagnostic capacity for Marburg virus in the country is limited in terms of the number of samples that can be analyzed per day (maximum about 50 per day). The perception of risk by the community is estimated to be very low. There is frequent movement of population between different districts of the mainland region as well as with the island region, despite the quarantine measures implemented in some of the affected areas. Frequent population movements and highly porous land borders have also been reported in districts bordering Cameroon and Gabon, where surveillance at land entry points is suboptimal and countless unmonitored paths or trails along the border with Cameroon and Gabon. Also, the surveillance at the entry points of the international airport of Bata or the international seaport is not optimal. Considering the situation described above, on March 30, 2023, WHO assessed the risk posed by this outbreak as very high at the national level, high at the subregional level, moderate at the regional level and low at the global level.

Outbreak control of Marburg virus disease relies on the use of a variety of interventions, such as rapid isolation and case management; surveillance including active case finding, case investigation and contact tracing; an optimal laboratory service; infection prevention and control, including prompt safe and dignified burial; and social mobilization. Community engagement is key to successfully controlling Marburg disease outbreaks. Increasing awareness of the risk factors for Marburg virus infection and the protective measures individuals can take is an effective way to reduce transmission to humans. Health and care workers caring for patients with confirmed or suspected MVD should implement IPC measures including standard and transmission-based precautions to avoid contact with the patient’s blood and body fluids and with contaminated surfaces and objects. Health facilities should ensure environmental controls, such as water, sanitation and appropriate hygiene, and that safe infectious waste management protocols are in place to enable health workers to practice IPC measures. WHO recommends that male survivors of MVD practice safer sex for 12 months from the onset of symptoms, or until their sperm is twice negative for Marburg virus. Contact with body fluids should be avoided and washing with soap and water is recommended. WHO does not recommend isolating male or female patients whose blood has tested negative for Marburg virus. Based on available information and current risk assessment, WHO advises strengthening surveillance at entry points to affected areas in Equatorial Guinea to identify cases, including exit control; map cross-border population mobility to identify populations in vulnerable situations and target public health interventions; and to provide public health information and advice in all relevant languages ​​at points of entry and adjacent communities near land borders. Also, suspected, probable and confirmed cases and their contacts should not undertake travel, including international travel. WHO advises against any further international and/or commercial travel to Equatorial Guinea. States Parties that adopt measures related to international travel and trade, potentially more restrictive than those advised by WHO, are invited to report them to WHO, in accordance with Article 43 of the International Health Regulations (2005).

