Li Qiang meets with Brazilian President Lula da Silva





On the afternoon of April 14, 2023, in the Great Hall of the People, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council met with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, who is on a state visit to China. Li Qiang said that China and Brazil are the two largest developing countries and important emerging markets in the eastern and western hemispheres. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the strategic partnership between the two countries, and the bilateral relationship now stands at an important historical point to build on past achievements and move forward into the future. China is willing to work with Brazil to further deepen political mutual trust, maintain close strategic communication, seek greater synergy between development strategies, and continuously raise comprehensive, multilateral and multilateral cooperation. high level between the two countries to new heights. Li Qiang pointed out that China’s high-quality development will bring more opportunities and wider scope for China-Brazil cooperation. The two sides should create new points in economic and trade cooperation, work actively to increase and diversify exports of agricultural products in bilateral trade, and strengthen cooperation in energy, mining, aviation and other fields. Efforts should be made to establish a new benchmark for the cooperation of productive capacities, to promote synergy throughout the industrial chain, and to consolidate and deepen cooperation in areas such as infrastructure and production. The two sides should foster new forces in innovation cooperation, expand cooperation in digital economy and green development, and make bilateral cooperation a well-established example of South-South high-tech cooperation. Efforts should also be made to consolidate new support supporting financial cooperation, to expand cooperation within multilateral financial mechanisms including the New Development Bank, to strengthen dialogue and exchanges in the financial field, and to further increase bilateral investment. . Li Qiang said that both China and Brazil are defenders of multilateralism, contributors to global development and beneficiaries of globalization. China is willing to work with Brazil to enhance communication and coordination on multilateral issues, to jointly protect the international order and international system with the goals and principles of the UN Charter as the core, to act on true multilateralism, to move WTO reforms in the right direction. , and contribute more to the promotion of international economic cooperation and the protection of the rights and interests of developing countries. Noting that Brazil highly values ​​its relations with China, Lula said that China is the first country outside the Americas that he has visited since taking office again as Brazilian president. Brazil is willing to deepen cooperation with China in fields such as politics, economy and trade, agriculture, education, science and technology, culture and sustainable development, and expand two-way investment and local currency settlement, in order to help Brazil to accelerate re-industrialization and foster economic and social development. Noting that China is an important partner in improving global governance, Lula said Brazil is willing to work with China to strengthen communication and coordination in international affairs to jointly protect the interests of developing countries, increase voices of the developing world and to build a peaceful and sustainable world together. Among others, Qin Gang was also present at the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fmprc.gov.cn/mfa_eng/zxxx_662805/202304/t20230416_11060062.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related