Hosts needed for international high school students | News, Sports, Jobs





AFS-USA invites families and individuals from Western New York to become hosts for international students for 12 weeks, a semester, or an academic year. Hosting offers individuals, families, high schools and communities opportunities to learn about the unknown by exploring a variety of cultures, all while sharing their culture with a young person from another country. “AFS-USA nurtures active global citizens who make the world a better place.” said Tara Hoffman, president and CEO of AFS-USA. “Every new AFS student is another global citizen in progress – an individual prepared to help build a more just world that reflects peace and fellowship. The impact doesn’t stop with the students. The lives of host families are transformed by students from all over the world, and host communities gain greater cultural diversity.” Exchange students represent nearly 80 countries and cultures, including Kenya, Ukraine, Egypt, Turkey, Italy, Germany, Chile, Thailand and more. They are among the more than 1,000 AFS international students hosted in the US each year. AFS-USA host families represent a wide range of American cultures, including individuals and families of multiracial/ethnic backgrounds, those with and without children, those who are members of the LGBTQ+ community, and more. In addition, AFS-USA has a more than 50-year partnership with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), which offers numerous sponsored scholarships for international students to study abroad. in the US, including the following programs: Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (KL-YES): Through the US State Department’s YES program, high school students from countries with significant Muslim populations live and study for one academic year in the United States . Participants live with a host family, attend an American high school, gain leadership skills and engage in activities to learn about American society and values; they also help educate Americans about their country and culture. Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX): Funded and managed jointly by the US State Department and the German government, CBYX offers full scholarships to German students to live and study abroad in the US for one academic year. Participants live with a host family, attend an American high school, gain leadership skills and engage in activities to learn about American society and values; they also help educate Americans about Germany and German culture. Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX): Through the US State Department’s FLEX program, high school students from Europe and Eurasia live and study for an academic year in the United States. . Participants live with a host family, attend an American high school, gain leadership skills and engage in activities to learn about American society and values; they also help educate Americans about their country and culture. Once students and host families are matched, they receive ongoing support from trained staff and are welcomed into their local chapter of volunteers, alumni and other host families. Hosts are expected to provide their students with a bed, meals, and support and encouragement throughout their program. Students come with their own spending money and medical coverage. “These students attend local high schools, participate in local community life and are encouraged to share aspects of their culture.” Hofmann said. “They also discover firsthand what it’s like to live in America and form lasting friendships that create lasting connections between the US and other countries. In many cases, the bonds that form between AFS students and their host families last a lifetime.” AFS-USA is the largest organization within the international AFS network that includes 54 partners around the globe. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

