Apartment building fire leaves several dead and injured in Dubai – NBC4 Washington





A fire ripped through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring nine others, authorities said Sunday. Saturday’s fire in the Al Murar area of ​​Dubai’s historic Deira neighborhood hit an apartment believed to be shared by multiple individuals, a common practice for workers powering the economy in the city-state best known for its towering skyscrapers. But tight quarters, often separated by makeshift barriers of plywood, drywall or shower curtains, can become a major fire hazard. State-affiliated newspaper The National quoted a statement from Dubai Civil Defense provided by the city-state’s Dubai Media Office on the death toll. Authorities did not respond to questions from The Associated Press. On Sunday, char marks could be seen in the five-story apartment building, which also houses a grocery store, a smoke shop and other businesses on the ground floor. Yellow police crime scene tape surrounded the building, which also still had a heavy police presence. Massive Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft owned by long-haul carrier Emirates roared overhead as the neighborhood sits just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Dubai International Airport along the flight path. On neighboring balconies, clothes could be seen hanging, a common practice when closets are converted into living space for workers sharing an apartment originally designed for a single family. This is seen throughout Deira, which is located along the Dubai Creek and is also home to its gold and spice markets, a major tourist attraction in the city. A man who was working nearby at the time of the fire started the fire just after noon on Saturday. He told the AP that there was an explosion, like a gas canister catching fire, followed by thick black smoke. He said neighbors believed people were asleep inside at the time, something typical of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, when believers abstain from food and drink from sunrise to sunset. A Dubai police officer stopped the AP reporter from speaking to the man before giving his name and told the reporter to leave the area. A Dubai Civil Defense statement, quoted by The National, described the fire as starting on the fourth floor. Carbon marks could be seen on the fifth floor, where the glass appeared to have been extinguished by the flames. Preliminary investigations indicated that non-compliance with building safety and security requirements caused the fire, the statement said. The relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the accident. The statement did not provide details. Building management declined to answer any questions when reached by AP, citing the ongoing police investigation. It was not immediately clear who owned the building. Dubai in recent years has faced a spate of high-rise fires, fueled by flammable laterals. However, other fires in warehouses and smaller structures can strike, especially in the summer when temperatures reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). On Saturday, Dubai saw a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit) with strong winds. Illegal apartment sharing has been a problem in Dubai for decades, exacerbated when the city-state sees real estate booms and economic growth like it is experiencing now. Authorities have launched crackdowns in the past, but landlords continue to offer shared apartments as workers from Africa and Asia try to save every penny to send home. ___ Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

