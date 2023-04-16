Casper resident Sam Knight was named local coordinator of International Cultural Exchange Services

CASPER, Wyo. The nonprofit Area International Cultural Exchange Services recently named Casper resident Sam Knight its newest local coordinator.

I have lived in Casper, Wyoming since 1977, except for a few short-term moves to places like North Carolina, Texas, Colorado and Norfolk Island,” Knight said. “I married the love of my life, Gail, in 1991 and we have worked and owned many businesses together.I love Jesus,travelling,skiing,darts,riding motorbikes,hiking,RPGs and board games.We have hosted 7 exchange students since 2018 and love the experience as well as the additions to our family!I am excited to work with exchange students because I love learning about their country.I also love discussing world economic and political issues with exchange students.

Knight said he is excited about this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families who host them and feels that exchanging students in our local schools and communities increases mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.

He will work with families and schools in Casper and the surrounding area.

Knight said he is also looking for host families for the 2023 school year. Exchange students live as a member of a host family rather than as a guest or boarder, he said. They participate in family activities, follow the host family’s rules and help with household chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room, board and parental guidance to the student.

As the local coordinator, Knight said she is available to answer questions, give advice and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.

For more information about hosting or working with ICES, people can contact Knight at sknight@icesusa.org.