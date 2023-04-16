International
Ontario announces $180 million to help students build math, reading and writing skills
Ontario’s Ministry of Education says it will invest more than $180 million in the classroom and at home to boost students’ math, reading and writing skills.
In a press conference on Sunday, Education Minister Stefan Leçe announced that the funding will bring over 300 educators to help increase math competency and about 700 more educators to improve student education.
“We’ve seen declines in reading, writing and math skills and today’s plan is a clear signal that we’re not going to sit back, we’re not going to hope for the best,” said Education Minister Stephen Lecce.
“We’re going to invest through a comprehensive plan that really raises the skills and standards and frankly the ambitions of children by making sure they can come out of their high school experience with those foundational skills.”
The funding is the latest move the province is making to help boost student performance in schools. Low test scores, particularly in math, have been a focus for Doug Ford’s government for years until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. personal. seen as a factor in why EQAO test scores and other skills have deteriorated or stagnated.
Where will the money go?
Of the total, the ministry says more than $71 million will go toward a new math plan for next school year, building on the math curriculum introduced in 2020, which mandates financial literacy and coding in every grade. class.
Lecce says the changes include doubling the number of maths coaches in schools, bringing a maths leader on board, expanding access to digital maths tools for students and parents, expanding financial literacy instruction and providing training for new teachers. to increase math fluency and competence.
Meanwhile, Lecce says $109 million will go toward increasing literacy levels starting this school year. This includes hiring more specialist teachers and ensuring that over 400,000 students in Kindergarten to Grade 2 are tested up to twice a year to ensure they are meeting provincial standards.
It also includes an “overhauled” language curriculum starting in September that will help ensure young students can master basic literacy, something the province began working on last year, after a report by The Ontario Human Rights Commission’s investigation found that at least one-third of students graduate without making the grade. of education needed to fully function in today’s economy.
“We know parents. We’ve heard them loud and clear, especially parents of young children who fear that if we don’t act now in kindergarten and grades 1 or 2 in those early formative years, that children theirs can have lifelong impacts and barriers to success.”
“We listen to them and we’re investing in them with a plan to get them back on track.”
Lecce says that while all school boards will benefit from the new funding, many will go toward boosting scores in the bottom 20 percent of schools that have historically underperformed on EQAO math and literacy testing. .
The notice has no details, says the head of the union
Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario Council of School Board Unions, says the announcement was anemic in detail and anemic in what it will do, and left her wondering if it was meant to be a distraction from the Grants announcement for Student Needs.
“The Student Needs Grant notice hasn’t come in yet. That’s the paperwork that tells school boards how much money they have for the next school year,” Walton told CBC Toronto.
“This government has delivered on time in both of their terms. They’re late again, which really puts some pressure on school boards to do this kind of work.
“For example, imagine trying to figure out your family budget, but not knowing what money is going to come in. It’s very difficult. And so I worry that this distraction is about that, and I’m afraid of what we’re going to see in those GSNs ,” she said.
Walton called on Leche to sit down and talk to the people currently working in the publicly funded education system and hear what they need.
“These are your education workers, teachers, parents, guardians, families, students. Those are the people you should be talking to. Those are the people he’s not talking to,” Walton said.
Walton also had a message for school boards.
“If you’re not happy with what you’re getting, then you need to come together with your community and say to the government, this is not good enough, this does not go far enough and we will not be able to deliver the services we need with what you are offering us.”
