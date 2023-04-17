



VSN (admin) Published Sunday, April 16, 2023 – 11:30 AM

ATHERTON, CA — Menlo Softball showed up on their first day to compete against #24 ranked Hope International. The Oaks took Game 1 with an early 3-1 lead. Game 2 went to extra innings and Hope International found a way to victory in the end. Game 1: Menlo 3 – 1 Hope

Menlo opened the first inning scoring their 3 runs early. Jada Takara singled to left field to lead off the game. After advancing from one Jolena Velasquez bread, Grace Christian was up at bat with a runner in scoring position. That RBI single to right side brought Takara home for the Oaks’ first run. Emma Medina followed that with an RBI triple to score Christian and get on base. And after a botched choice by the Royals catcher, Medina stole home to punish the error. This gave Menlo an early lead and they were able to hold onto it until the end! Top of the 3rd inning, third baseman Alexandra Attard had an incredible bare-handed dive at first base after a hard hit by the infield to get the second out! Attard has been a part of 28 goals this season and has a total of 45 assists so far this season, which is one of the highest on the team. She is only 1 of 2 Oaks that still has a 1000 pitch percentage, while the other is Jadalee Takara . Game 2: Menlo 2 – 3 Hope

Menlo scored their two runs in the top of Game 2 as well, but Hope International took it to 8 innings and got the win in the end. All of the Oaks’ runs came again in the bottom of the 1st. Jadalee Takara embarked and escorted by Royals. Grace Christian singled again to the right fielder, who made a wild throw allowing Takara to score. She slid into home and with the help of the pitcher throwing the ball, was able to successfully score the first run of the game. Grace also advanced to the second shooting position. Emma Medina laced a single down the left field line to score Christian to make it 2-0. Vivian Valencia went 7.1 innings in Game 2 and earned 6 hits. Hope International scored 2 runs in the top of the third inning. Menlo was able to tie it at 2-2 in regulation so it went to overtime! In the 8th, Hope’s hit bunt put runners on third and second. A sacrifice fly capped their run to make it 3-2 and Menlo couldn’t come up with an answer. Next time…

Quick turnaround for Menlo as they host Jessup this week at Wunderlich Field on Tuesday, April 18th at 1:00pm and 3:00pm! Menlo College International University Softball Golden State Hope Athletic Conference Game Results

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.victorysportsnetwork.com/Clip/news/menlo-softball-splits-doubleheader-with-24-hope-international.htm

