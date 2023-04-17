What is happening in Sudan, in maps and videos









Satellite image showing a plume of smoke on the north side of the Kobar bridge. Source: Planet Labs satellite image captured on Sunday New York Times An all-out battle for control of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, left a bridge across the Nile in flames, the airport in ruins and many residents huddled in their homes as warplanes flew overhead. Here’s where fights have been reported:

A map of areas where fighting has been reported in Sudan.







“We feel the windows and the doors shake,” said one resident Bridges over The Nile is a major focus The great battle near Kober jail Clashes together The Nile Road Artillery barriers and heavy fighting for military headquarters “We feel the windows and the doors shake,” said one resident Bridges over The Nile is a major focus The great battle near kober prison Artillery barrages and heavy fighting for military headquarters

Source: New York Times reporting (fighting locations), OpenStreetMap (base map), ESRI Sentinel-2 (built-up areas) New York Times Clashes between rival armed forces spread through the streets of the capital and across the country on the second day of the conflict. Artillery barrages hit Sudan’s military headquarters early Sunday morning, and satellite images from Maxar Technologies showed extensive damage to numerous government buildings.









The building of the Ministry of Defense Ministry of Energy and Mines The building of the Ministry of Defense Ministry of Energy and Mines The building of the Ministry of Defense Ministry of Energy and Mines

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies New York Times A focus of the fighting on Sunday was for control of the bridges across the Nile, which separates the capital. A major battle broke out on Saturday morning near Kober prison, on the northern side of the city, where former dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir is being held. Gunfights, shelling and other skirmishes were widespread. The electricity is out, some residents said. One resident described huddling inside during hours of incessant fighting, fearing bullets would come through the windows. Dozens have been reported killed. We don’t know what’s going on, Dallia Mohamed Abdelmoniem, a resident of the Al Almarat neighborhood near Khartoum’s airport, said by phone over the sound of a warplane passing through the sky. Issam Khalafalla via Associated Press In an illustration of the dangers facing civilians in the city, a stray rocket hit the home of Norway’s ambassador to Sudan, Endre Stiansen, just before 2am on Sunday. No one was hurt. The chaos was an alarming turn for Sudan, a large, strategically important state that serves as a bridge between northern and sub-Saharan Africa. Just four years ago, a wildly popular uprising ousted Mr. al-Bashir, the widely hated ruler of three decades.







Sudanese army soldiers in Port Sudan. Agence France-Presse Getty Images Two groups are vying for control of the country: the Sudanese army led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces, a powerful paramilitary group led by Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan. The generals united to take control of the country in a coup in 2021, but they are now fighting each other. By Sunday afternoon, both sides claimed control of key military and civilian installations, but the claims were impossible to verify. Satellite images taken on Sunday showed thick black smoke filling the sky above the city’s airport and two large Il-76 transport planes on fire. At least four more planes have burned since Saturday, according to satellite images reviewed by The Times.

Satellite images showing heavy smoke at Khartoum airport.







A plane was destroyed at the southern end A plane was destroyed at the southern end

Source: Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies New York Times Fighting spreads in Darfur

Fighting spread across the country, with the two groups fighting for control of airfields and military bases. While it was too early to say whether Sudan was falling into civil war, some people told The New York Times that the vast geographic scope of the fighting made it feel that way. The violence spread to an area of ​​the country long plagued by conflict and displacement: the troubled western region of Darfur.

A map of areas where fighting has been reported in Sudan.







Violence spread in the Darfur region Violence spread in the Darfur region

Source: New York Times reporting (fight locations), OpenStreetMap (base map) New York Times The fighting had spread to the towns of Nyala in South Darfur, El Fasher in North Darfur and Zalingei in Central Darfur, forcing many people to flee displacement camps and their homes in those towns, said Adam Regal, a spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced Persons in Darfur, an aid agency. Video on Saturday showed tanks rolling through the streets of Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport on the Red Sea. On Saturday night, the Rapid Support Force said on Twitter that they controlled most of the country’s military installations, including an airport in El Geneina. But such claims of control were disputed. Both sides have said they control key installations across the country, and each side accuses the other of staging a coup.

