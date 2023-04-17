International
Four years after his last visit, WA Premier Mark McGowan returns to China
Western Australia’s premier says it is “unfounded” to have a fearful relationship with the state’s biggest trading partner as he travels to China for the first time in four years.
Main points:
- Mark McGowan will spend five days in Beijing for the first time since COVID-19
- He says WA needs to have a good relationship with its biggest export customer
- The trip has been described as “regular relationship maintenance”
Relations between the two nations have been strained over that time on a number of fronts, but WA has continued to benefit, particularly as a result of China’s need for iron ore to fuel its construction sector.
China last year accounted for just under half of WA’s international trade, estimated at $146 billion.
International tensions with the nation continue to simmer on multiple fronts, including the deal over Australia’s AUKUS nuclear submarine and the detention of Melbourne woman Cheng Lei.
Last week saw progress made on one of those issues, with both sides agreeing to settle a dispute over crippling tariffs imposed by China on Australian barley.
But Mr McGowan said further restrictions on wine, beef and lobster would all be on the agenda.
“Trade restrictions and building a good relationship so that they are removed at all levels will be part of the discussions,” he told reporters before his departure on Sunday.
Despite questions about what a war with China might look like and strained federal government actions such as banning Chinese company Huawei from Australia’s 5G network and calling for investigations into China’s handling of the COVID pandemic, Mr McGowan said there was no need for Australians. to be afraid
“It is unfounded to have a fearful relationship with our largest trading partner and a country with which we have spent 50 years developing strong ties,” he said.
“I don’t detect a lot of fear or apprehension, certainly in Western Australia, about that.
“I think a lot of people, because we’re an exporting country and a lot of people work in these industries, they understand that you have to have customers and so you have to work with your customers.”
McGowan compared the situation to growing up in a small business run by his father.
“Communicating with your customers is an important thing, so it’s important to have a good relationship with our customers, whoever they are China, Japan, Korea, India and that’s why I’m going. [to China]”, he said.
His trip follows similar government missions, including his visit to Japan and South Korea earlier this year, Mining Minister Bill Johnston’s trip to Canada, the US, Japan and South Korea last month and a tour of India last year, led by Deputy Prime Minister Roger. Cook with the help of cricketer Brad Hogg.
Travel is an exercise in relationship management
Mr McGowan’s five-day visit will include meetings with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, which is responsible for planning the country’s economy.
He is also expected to meet with businesses, particularly those involved in iron ore, Chinese and Australian businessmen, airlines and Chinese government ministers.
The prime minister had hoped to meet representatives of China Southern Airlines in a bid to restore the only direct flight between Perth and China, which had linked the city to Guangzhou, but said senior staff would not be able to meet with during this trip.
“China is an important trading partner and we want to restore ties,” Mr McGowan said.
“It will be a very busy itinerary with many events, functions and meetings, particularly dedicated to ensuring that we reconnect with our trading partners, making sure we emphasize that we want to continue to have a strong economic relationship with China.” and we want to see it. expand and expand so that we can continue to create jobs and opportunities here in Western Australia.”
Perth US Center executive director and foreign policy expert Gordon Flake said the visit was not unusual and described it as an important “relationship management” effort for WA.
“The Western Australia-China relationship is already a success, it’s our number one trading partner by far,” he said.
“It is very important in terms of our resource trade in particular, but also our agricultural trade.
“There are some issues, in that we’ve been hit as a country particularly hard by China’s economic clampdown on our summer lobster, on barley, but those aren’t really issues that are negotiated at the state level with a government national.”
Resources, education should also be included in the agenda
McGowan said he would also promote emerging industries the state is trying to promote, such as hydrogen and ammonia.
International education is also expected to be on the agenda, with the Prime Minister already announcing an extra $13 million to help lure more overseas students to the state over the coming years.
His trip follows a four-day visit to China by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, who faced criticism for announcing the trip a day before he left and not taking any media representatives with him.
Mr McGowan’s trip has been known for weeks and his delegation will include a journalist and photographer believed to have been handpicked by his office.
Despite an emphatic relationship with China for most of the past four years, recent months have seen a softening.
This included resuming dialogue with China when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held Australia’s first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since 2016.
“I have been very pleased that the Commonwealth Government has adopted a sensible, sensible and responsible approach to China,” Mr McGowan said.
“The last federal government was irresponsible and economically reckless, so it’s good that there has been a change.”
But Professor Flake cautioned against thinking that the federal government’s approach to China had “changed fundamentally”.
He said Australia had not delivered on a list of 14 demands put forward by the Chinese government in 2020 and said its leaders had recognized that “overt economic coercion” had failed.
“What it really is, is that you don’t have overt provocations coming from Beijing or Canberra at this point, and so it’s a cooling off,” he said.
“The fundamental issues remain, and so our prime minister will do well, the iron ore sector remains strong, the energy sector remains strong, but Australia as a country and WA as a state still have some fundamental concerns.
“He is [Mark McGowan] not there to solve all the problems of the nation, he is there to maintain relationships that matter to the state.”
