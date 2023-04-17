Poland bans grain from Ukraine due to surplus of cheaper imports from its neighbor









CNN

–

Poland and Hungary have banned imports of wheat and other food products from Ukraine after the increase in cheap goods. The Polish prime minister’s office said the move was to protect the Polish agricultural market against destabilization. Ukraine responded by saying it regretted the decision of its Polish counterparts and was ready to cooperate with Poland in an investigation of any potential abuses. Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvn Nagy announced on Sunday that Budapest would also temporarily ban imports of wheat, oilseeds and other agricultural products from Ukraine, saying the move was necessary in the absence of meaningful EU action. The European Commission condemned the move, saying it is not up to individual members to set trade policy. It is important to note that trade policy is the exclusive competence of the EU and, therefore, unilateral actions are not acceptable, the commission’s Arianna Podest told CNN. When Russia invaded Ukraine, it blocked the ports and sea routes used to export Ukrainian wheat to Africa and the Middle East. Fearing widespread starvation, the European Union lifted wheat duties from Ukraine to facilitate distribution to those global markets. Since then, Ukrainian wheat has flowed into Poland, but most of it has remained in the country, driving down the price and causing Polish farmers to suffer significant financial losses. Farmers across Central and Eastern Europe have demonstrated against Ukrainian grain imports. Protesters blocked traffic and border crossings with tractors along the border between Romania and Bulgaria in an attempt to prevent Ukrainian trucks from entering their country. Local producers say they cannot compete with the price of Ukrainian wheat and have requested compensation from the European Commission. Anger grew after the European Commission announced a draft decision to extend duty-free and quota-free imports of Ukrainian wheat until June 2024, prompting the resignation of Poland’s agriculture minister. There has been similar opposition in Bulgaria, where manufacturers have complained about warehouses full of products they cannot sell. Bulgaria stands in solidarity with Ukraine, but a local surplus is being created in the agricultural market, because instead of export corridors, our countries are becoming warehouses, said Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Javor Gechev.

