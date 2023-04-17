AFP’s new headquarters to solve crime faster





Note from editors: A preview of the new headquarters is available through Hightail The AFP has boosted its edge against serious organized crime with a new Victorian headquarters that will enable investigators to solve crime faster. The new headquarters, officially opened today by AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw and Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus KC (17 April 2023), integrates the latest forensic technology and will allow investigators to access evidence faster during complex investigations. The new headquarters, which also supports AFP investigations in Tasmania, enables crime to be solved faster by: State-of-the-art forensics capability, technology and equipment to support fingerprint and DNA analysis, illicit drug identification; ballistics testing and identification of child sexual abuse victims;

The advantage of being able to conduct multiple, large-scale examinations simultaneously, providing investigators with earlier access to vital information. This is important when a high number of search warrants have been executed and a large volume of evidence has been seized;

An updated Major Incident Room (MIR) to better coordinate and manage large-scale operations. The enhanced MIR includes world-leading technology to maximize intelligence sharing between police and partner agencies, as well as real-time surveillance monitoring and specialist capabilities to contribute to effective decision-making;

An array of weapons in place for investigators and tactical response training, particularly to improve the AFP’s rapid counter-terrorism response; and,

Custom training spaces and areas designed to maximize the effectiveness of multi-agency operations. Investigative units including joint counter-terrorism teams, the national anti-gang squad, serious international organized crime teams and joint organized crime task forces, cyber crime and human exploitation teams will be housed in the new headquarters. Executive and support staff of the Victorian AFP will also work at the headquarters. AFP Southern Command Assistant Commissioner Hilda Sirec said the new building was an investment for the community. The AFP protects Australians, Australia’s interests and our way of life. The technology and capability in our new building will help the AFP stay one step ahead of criminals, Assistant Commissioner Sirec said. Criminal investigations are becoming more complex as offenders take advantage of advances in technology. The upgraded facilities ensure the AFP is equipped to deploy at a moment’s notice to fight crime and are supported by specialists with the latest technology to process and analyze large amounts of information in real time to identify patterns in criminal activity to ensure focused disruption efforts. AFP is extremely proud to call 155 Little Lonsdale Street home. This is a purpose-built facility that will enable our law enforcement agency to carry out the critical work and operations we undertake to keep Australians safe. We thank Charter Hall for all their hard work to make our new home a reality. The building is named Dulai Wurrung, which means platypus in the Woi-Wurrung language of the local Wurundjeri people. AFP consulted the Traditional Owners about the name of the building. The emblem adopted by the AFP is the platypus, which represents the various requirements of the members in the execution of their duty. Questions for the media:

