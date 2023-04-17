Fighting in Sudan: Clashes continue for third day, with nearly 100 dead





CNN

–



Residents in the Sudanese capital Khartoum were awakened Monday to the sound of artillery and warplane shelling as intense fighting continued for a third day and the death toll. approached 100, with hundreds more injured.

Clashes first erupted on Saturday between the country’s army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, who told CNN on Sunday that the army had broken a temporary humanitarian ceasefire mediated by the UN.

Eyewitnesses in Khartoum told CNN on Monday they heard mortar and artillery fire in the early morning hours, with fighting intensifying after dawn prayers towards Khartoum International Airport and Sudanese Army garrison sites.

Verified video footage shows military jets and helicopters hitting the airport; Other clips show the charred remains of the nearby army General Command building after it was engulfed in flames on Sunday.

Residents in the neighborhood east of the airport told CNN they saw fighter jets bombing sites east of the command. We saw explosions and smoke rising from Obaid Khatim Street, and immediately after that, anti-aircraft artillery fired massively at the planes, an eyewitness said.

In the Kafouri area, north of Khartoum, clashes and street fighting broke out at dawn on Monday, prompting residents to begin evacuating women and children from the area, Sudanese journalist Fathi Al-Ardi wrote on Facebook. In the Kalakla area, south of the capital, residents reported that the walls of their houses shook from the explosions.

Reports also emerged of fighting hundreds of miles away in the eastern city of Port Sudan and the western Darfur region over the weekend.

Since Monday, at least 97 people have been killed, according to the Advance Committee of the Sudanese Doctors Union. Earlier on Sunday, the World Health Organization estimated more than 1,126 injured.

The WHO said hospitals were suffering from a shortage of specialist medical staff, including anaesthesiologists. Water and electricity outages are affecting the functionality of health facilities, and fuel shortages for hospital generators are also being reported, WHO said on Sunday.

In the CNN interview, Dagalo blamed the military for starting the conflict and claimed that the RSF had to keep fighting to defend itself.

He speculated that the army chief and his rival, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, had lost control of the army. When asked if his end was to rule Sudan, Dagalo said he had no such intentions and that there should be a civilian government.

Amid the fighting, civilians have been warned to stay indoors. One local resident tweeted that they were trapped inside our homes with little or no protection.

All we can hear is explosion after explosion. What exactly is happening and where we don’t know, but it seems as if it is directly above our heads, they write.

Access to information is also limited, with the government-owned national television channel now off the air. Television employees told CNN that it is in the hands of the RSF.

The conflict has put countries and other organizations on high alert, with the United Nations World Food Program temporarily halting all operations in Sudan after three staff were killed in clashes on Saturday.

UN and other humanitarian facilities in Darfur have been looted, while a WFP-operated plane was heavily damaged by gunfire in Khartoum, hampering WFP’s ability to transport aid and workers inside the country, the international agency said. of help.

Qatar Airways announced on Sunday that it was temporarily suspending flights to and from Khartoum due to the closure of its airport and airspace.

On Sunday, Dagalo told CNN that the RSF was in control of the airport as well as several other government buildings in the capital.

Meanwhile, Mexico is working to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, with the country’s foreign minister saying Sunday that he is seeking to expedite their exit.

The United States Embassy in Sudan said Sunday there were no plans yet for a government-coordinated evacuation of Americans in the country, citing the closure of Khartoum’s airport. He advised American citizens to stay indoors and shelter in place, adding that he would make an announcement if the evacuation of private American citizens becomes necessary.

The renewed clashes have prompted widespread calls for peace and negotiations. The head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, is scheduled to arrive in Khartoum on Monday in an attempt to stop the fighting.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly also for an immediate ceasefire.

People in Sudan want the army to go back to barracks, they want democracy, they want a government led by civilians. Sudan must return to that path, Blinken said, speaking on the sidelines of G7 foreign minister talks in Japan on Monday.

The UN political mission in Sudan has said the country’s two warring factions have agreed to a proposal, although it is not yet clear what it entails.

At the heart of the clashes is a power struggle between two military leaders, Dagalo and Burhan.

The pair had worked together to topple ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and played a leading role in the 2021 coup that ended a power-sharing deal between military and civilian groups.

The military has been in charge of Sudan ever since, with Burhan and Dagalo in charge.

But recent talks have led to a rift in the alliance between the two men. Negotiations have sought to integrate the RSF into the country’s military as part of the effort to transition to civilian rule.

Sources in the Sudanese civil movement and Sudanese military sources told CNN that the main points of contention included the timeline for the unification of forces, the status given to RSF officers in the future hierarchy and whether RSF forces should be under the command of the chief of the army. , instead of the commander-in-chief of Sudan, who is currently Burhan.