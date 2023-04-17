Revisionism of the COVID-19 lockdown | CMAJ

The term gridlock has become a powerful and twisted word in the infodemic regarding the responses of democracies to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown, as used in public discourse, has been extended to include any public health measure, even if it places little or no restriction on mobility or social interaction. For example, a literature review and meta-analysis on the effects of lockdowns on mortality from COVID-19 misleadingly defined lockdowns as the imposition of at least 1 mandatory non-pharmaceutical intervention.1 Therefore, this working paper conflated mandatory isolation for people with confirmed infections and masking policies with severe restrictions on freedom of movement, and since gaining viral notoriety, has helped to end isolation. This working paper has been heavily criticized and is less convincing than comparative assessments of health measures, such as the Oxford Stringency Index.2,3

Here, we discuss the proliferation of misinformation about lockdowns and other public health measures, which we refer to as lockdown revisionism, and how this phenomenon has undermined trust in public health initiatives designed to keep people safer. safe.

blockages Anti-blocking discourse is common in social media, political rhetoric and news articles.46 Lockdowns are often framed as a false binary of full versus no measure. However, democratic governments around the world struggled to strike a complex balance in their implementation of a mix of public health measures to address the threat of COVID-19, which changed as the pandemic and scientific evidence evolved. In some popular discourse, isolationism has been cast as reckless and unscientific, as junk science, as an excuse to suppress populations forever, as gaslighting with ever-changing poles, and as elements of various strange conspiracies.4,7,8 The notion that the lockdowns didn’t work has been embraced by some as a reality. Both paid advertising related to blocking and social media posts have gained widespread engagement.9 In the news media, proponents of the Great Barrington Declaration, an open letter from 2020 that has been scientifically discredited, have been vocal in their opposition to public health measures.10 Some dissatisfaction with public health measures can be related to communication errors made by governments and others, and to the haphazard way in which scientific evidence was gathered during the pandemic. Not every measure was implemented ideally in terms of costs versus benefits. Competing priorities, such as child development versus the risk of infection in relation to school closures, created room for reasonable disagreement and also created fertile ground for the development of suspicion and misinformation. A careful audit of missteps and successes can usefully inform more targeted public health measures, if and when they are needed in the future. However, other powerful forces bear great responsibility for driving deadlock revisionism. The capacity of social media to allow misinformation to be amplified disproportionately;11 creating in the popular media platforms and thus legitimizing individuals who spread misinformation or disinformation, through false balances or otherwise;12 and the way in which some politicians have generated or associated themselves with famously misleading rhetoric, the convoy that occupied Ottawa in part of 2022 received prominent political support for its anti-lockdown messaging are examples of such forces.

Measuring the effects of public health measures Revisionism has been observed in a wide range of topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some actors have disparaged SARS-CoV-2 vaccines as ineffective, despite incontrovertible evidence that they have prevented many millions of deaths worldwide.13 Now that variants have evolved to reduce the ability of vaccines to prevent viral transmission, some have argued that vaccine mandates, many of which were created before the appearance of Omicron’s immune-evasive variants, were discriminatory in intent and did not support public health. . Although vaccine mandates are clearly socially and scientifically complex, evidence has shown that they have increased SARS-CoV-2 vaccine uptake.14 Additionally, a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that vaccine mandates implemented at American colleges saved an estimated 7,300 lives over a period of just 13 weeks in the fall of 2021.15 Masking policies have also been reframed by some as a medically useless form of lockdown, despite having no impact on freedom of movement. Masking is a complex intervention to study, as the quality of masks and the contexts in which they are worn vary widely. Masks and masking policies continue to generate much scientific and public debate.1619 It is clear, however, that high-quality masks can reduce the spread of the pathogen and prevent infection.20 A case-control study of 1,828 participants, conducted by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and published in 2022, found that self-reported respirator use in public indoor settings resulted in an 83% probability lowest to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in California.21 Furthermore, a study comparing English hospitals found that improving personal protective equipment (eg surgical masks) in respiratory protection (eg FFP3 respirators) for staff caring for patients with COVID-19 was associated with a 33% reduced chance of hospitalization. infection during the Delta wave.22 Additionally, an analysis of differences in scaled policy implementation, studying school districts in Massachusetts, found that 29.4% of all cases of COVID-19 in a 15-week period after its school masking policy ended nationwide in 2022 were tied. to end universal disguise.23 Public health measures largely achieved the goals for which they were implemented, with a few exceptions.24,25 Despite claims that they caused extensive economic damage, the evidence on this question is unclear and further study is required. The heavy restrictions, which were often relatively short-term in democratic countries, undoubtedly had a negative impact on some business sectors.26 However, concern about the broader long-term economic damage from public health measures may be unwarranted. A review found that Sweden’s lax public health response, which led to relatively high rates of hospital admissions and deaths, did not benefit its economy in the short term compared to other Nordic countries.27 In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic caused and may continue to cause extensive global economic damage in its own right, given the burden of disease and the loss of consumer confidence. An economic analysis conducted by the European Central Bank suggested that quick action to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 may have helped economies.28

Addressing the impact of deadlock revisionism Lockdown revisionism creates a false impression of public health interventions, which can undermine trust in public health measures and institutions. Misleading characterizations of individual pandemic measures by some high-profile actors have explicitly or implicitly portrayed the governments that have implemented these public health measures as autocratic regimes that have suspended rights, tightly controlled mobility, and outright repressed their populations. . They also misleadingly reframe all public health measures as extreme. In reality, government responses to public health have varied along a wide continuum, and most government mandates did not include the shutdown of social activities beyond the first year of the pandemic. Lockdown revisionism has tended to frame public health measures as a form of subjugation by elites, while positioning public health as oppressive and fundamentally anti-individualist. In this way, it supports binary thinking and avoids a nuanced understanding of freedom in liberal democracies that accepts the need for certain restrictions (eg speed limits, food safety laws, anti-smoking policies). The problematic reframing of public health measures on social media, in the popular press and by politicians contributes to real harm and has set a dangerous precedent. If this narrative becomes dominant, it will further reduce trust in public institutions and impede acceptance and compliance with the measures needed to save lives in future pandemics. Inaccurate historical accounts of public health responses should not be normalized. Doctors can challenge blocking revisionism on an individual level. Researchers, clinicians, and public health professionals can participate directly in the public debate to misinform and preemptively misinform. Public health officials should use evidence-based strategies to carefully communicate the importance of early intervention during viral surges. Governments can consider strategies including increased regulatory control to address the dangers of misinformation that is amplified on social media. The popular press must avoid engaging in false balance and be careful in selecting the voices it amplifies. Politicians who spread misinformation must be held publicly accountable by voters, journalists and pundits. Health professions regulators must enforce evidence-based standards among their members. People everywhere need to be armed with the critical thinking and media literacy skills needed to see through the noise.

