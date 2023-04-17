Wang Yi meets with the Chief Advisor to the Presidency of Brazil Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim

On April 13, 2023, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Central Commission Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi met with the Chief Adviser to the Presidency of Brazil Celso Luiz Nunes Amorim who came to China before the Brazilian President. The visit of Lula da Silva.

Wang Yi said that President Lula’s visit to China marks an important milestone in the history of China-Brazil relations. The world today is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century and has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. The upcoming strategic meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Lula, the leaders of the two major developing countries, will have a global impact and lay out a new plan for enhancing bilateral relations.

Wang Yi emphasized that China has always viewed and developed its relations with Brazil from a strategic perspective. As the largest developing countries in the Eastern and Western Hemispheres respectively, China and Brazil have resolutely pursued a development path suitable to their respective national conditions, pursued independent foreign policies, advocated the peaceful settlement of disputes, opposed interference in the internal affairs of other countries. supported the multipolarization of the world and opposed unilateralism. The comprehensive partnership of strategic cooperation between the two countries boasts tremendous potential and broad prospects.

Wang Yi said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative. China is willing to work with Brazil to strengthen strategic communication, deepen practical cooperation and promote synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil’s re-industrialization scheme, so as to bring more benefits to both countries and the peoples. China is willing to work with Brazil to deepen BRICS cooperation, promote BRICS expansion, increase the influence of BRICS mechanisms and contribute to reforms of the global governance system.

Amorim said that as today’s world is facing a series of major global challenges such as pandemics, wars and climate change, developing countries must strengthen cooperation and solidarity more than ever before. China is playing an increasingly important role in international affairs. In particular, China’s recent success in brokering talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Beijing has made an important contribution to world peace. Brazil highly values ​​the Brazil-China comprehensive strategic partnership and is willing to strengthen strategic cooperation with China. Amorim expressed confidence that President Lula’s visit to China will be a complete success and will raise Brazil-China relations to new heights.

Both sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of mutual interest and concern.