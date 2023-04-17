International
Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison for condemning the war in Ukraine
CNN
–
Vladimir Kara-MurzaA prominent Russian human rights lawyer and Kremlin critic has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after publicly condemning Moscow’s war in Ukraine, Russian state news agency TASS reported Monday.
Kara-Murza was first arrested a year ago, hours after an interview with CNN in which he criticized the regime of assassins of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He was on trial for crimes including treason, spreading false news about the Russian military and facilitating the activities of an unwanted organization. Russia criminalized criticism of the military after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. The court said he would serve his sentence in a high-security correctional colony.
Kara-Murza will appeal the sentence, his lawyer, Vadim Prokhorov, told CNN on Monday.
The ban on activists has been condemned by international human rights organizations and prompted sanctions by the Biden administration last month.
Monday’s sentence draws further attention to Putin’s brutal crackdown on freedom of expression, which has intensified since he invaded Ukraine last February.
Kara-Murza has long been critical of Putin and has survived two poisonings.
In March 2022, he spoke before the Arizona House of Representatives against the war and in an interview with CNN in April 2022, political dissidents condemned the Putin regime for targeting critics. He was arrested shortly after after disobeying the orders of law enforcement, according to his wife.
The conviction is likely to trigger further international condemnation of Putin. Last week, Hugh Williamson, Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement that the dissident is facing jail time only for speaking out and for others in Russia who disagree with the Kremlin. the war in Ukraine and its growing repression within Russia.
The British government criticized what it called the politically motivated sentence. Vladimir Kara-Murza boldly denounced the Russian occupation of Ukraine as a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter. Russia’s lack of commitment to protecting basic human rights, including freedom of expression, is alarming, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said Monday.
The charge of treason in Russia was expanded in 2012 to include consulting or any other assistance to a foreign state or international or foreign organizations. It was used against Kara-Murza for his condemnation of the Russian occupation of Ukraine.
In March, the United States imposed sanctions on a number of Russian individuals linked to what the Treasury Department called the arbitrary detention of Kara-Murza and called for his immediate and unconditional release.
At the final hearing of his trial last week, Kara-Murza said he was proud of his political views.
I am in prison for my political views; to speak out against the war in Ukraine, for many years of war against Putin’s dictatorship, for facilitating the adoption of international personal sanctions under the Magnitsky Act against human rights violators. Not only do I not regret any of this, but I am proud of it, said Kara-Murza.
The original Magnitsky Act, signed into law in December 2012, blocks entry to the US and freezes the assets of some Russian government officials and businessmen accused of human rights violations. The law was later expanded to give global reach to the Russia-focused legislation.
Kara-Murza said he blamed himself for not being able to sufficiently convince his countrymen and politicians of democratic countries about the danger the current regime in the Kremlin poses to Russia and the world.
He also expressed that he hopes that the day will come when the darkness over our country will disappear.
Even today, even in the darkness that surrounds us, even sitting in this cage, I love my country and I believe in our people, he added. I believe we can walk this path.
