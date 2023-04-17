The NS health card application process should be easier, says the new resident





When Louise Wallace moved to Digby, NS, from British Columbia last fall, she never expected to be embroiled in a months-long struggle to apply for provincial health care. “I assumed it would be as simple as you come here, you apply for Nova Scotia stuff, they take your BC stuff and give you Nova Scotia stuff,” she said. However, she was informed that her BC health card was not sufficient as proof of Canadian citizenship. Wallace, who is 61, was born in the United Kingdom and received her Canadian citizenship in 1976. So she called the BC Department of Health to ask if the documents she had used to apply for provincial coverage there could be sent to Nova Scotia to complete her application, or if copies of those documents could be sent to her. directly to her. Instead, what followed was a series of phone calls that took him through provincial health care departments and the federal immigration department. Wallace says she was told by officials at the BC Department of Health that she could not access copies of her documents due to “information privacy” concerns. The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Welfare says applicants for a provincial health card must submit documents such as a Canadian birth certificate, a valid Canadian passport, a Canadian citizenship card or immigration documents to support their application. A valid health card from another province is not sufficient identification. Wallace said she is surprised by the lack of communication between provincial health care systems when it comes to identification documents. She wants Canadians to be able to exchange just one provincial health card for another when they move, rather than starting an application all over again. “I would really like this to go to someone who can actually change things and get rid of such a terrible problem in logistics,” she said. She is not sure where her citizenship papers are as she put many of her belongings in storage in New Brunswick when she and her husband moved from BC while they looked for a house. She is considering applying for another copy of her citizenship certificate for her application, but that could take months. CBC News contacted the Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness about Wallace’s case. Department spokeswoman Khalehla Perrault sent an emailed statement that said, in part, “It is the resident’s responsibility to apply for a health card in a new province or territory.” The statement also outlines the process for applying for a health card in Nova Scotia.

