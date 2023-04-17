UK needs time to recruit more maths teachers, PM admits | Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has admitted that the UK needs time to recruit more maths teachers, adding that his compulsory maths plan would not include forcing students in England to study the subject at A level.

Speaking at the London Screen Academy, a sixth form college in Islington, Sunak mounted a strong defense of the policy, saying it was his personal passion to change anti-maths mentality that made it acceptable to joke about poor calculus . But he gave no assurances that changes would be made before the next election.

The Prime Minister said there were already problems with current levels of maths teaching, including teacher shortages and around a third of young people already unable to pass maths GCSEs.

I’m not saying the answer is A-level maths for everyone, he said, without committing to whether young people would also be considered for expanding maths education.

But we need to work out the math that our young people need to study. So we would look at what 16-18 year olds are learning around the world. And they would listen to employers and ask them what they say about what math skills they need.

This will not be A-level maths for everyone. And let me also be clear that they were not going to deliver this change overnight. Mathematics teachers would have to be recruited and trained. We would figure out how to leverage the technology we need to support them.

And you need to make sure that this math is in addition to the other subjects, not in place of them.

Sunak suggested the maths he expected students to learn by age 18 would focus on practical skills and personal finance, but the content of extra maths lessons and whether it would be a formal qualification would be determined by a new advisory group. , consisting of mathematicians, education. business leaders and representatives.

The group is expected to report back in July, in what Sunak said would be the first step today in identifying the maths content that will give our 16-18-year-olds the skills they need to thrive in life.

Sunak was also challenged with how the sector could recruit the necessary maths teachers with almost half of all secondary schools using non-specialist maths teachers. In response, Sunak was only able to point to existing incentives, without acknowledging the pay gap between the most lucrative careers for science, technology, engineering and math (Stem) graduates compared to teaching.

We’re going to need more math teachers and we know it, he said, noting tax-free training grants and additional pay incentives for teachers in areas with the greatest shortages.

But he added: We have work to do there and when we come back with a more detailed implementation plan for that, we’ll be able to see what that means for maths teaching in the future. But I also think it’s not just about the money, as we change the culture and more people study math, it will be a virtuous circle and there will be a larger pool of people to learn the subjects.

The Prime Minister denied the policy was a distraction from the more pressing tasks of addressing NHS strikes and the cost of living crisis.

If we’re going to grow our economy not just over the next two years, but over the next 20 years, we simply cannot allow poor accounting to cost our economy tens of billions a year or leave people twice as more likely to be unemployed than those with numeracy skills, he said.

So we need to fundamentally change our education system to give our young people the knowledge and skills they need and that our businesses need to compete with the best in the world.

He said he was determined to redress the balance in education as advances had been made in education. We joke that we can’t do math. It is socially acceptable. We say things like: Oh, math, I can’t do that, it’s not for me, and everyone laughs. But you never get married making such a joke about not being able to read. So we need to change this anti-math mentality.