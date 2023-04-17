Trading Standards Looking To Shut Down Fraudsters





Fife Council’s Trading Standards team is supporting a nationwide initiative launched today by Trading Standards Scotland and Police Scotland, which aims to combat the rise in doorstep fraud linked to the cost of living crisis. The ‘Shut Out Scammers’ campaign, which will run until the 14thth May aims to raise awareness of doorstep crime, the mis-selling of energy efficiency measures and other forms of financial harm to which consumers are susceptible. In addition to the more traditional door scams reported during the summer months, where fraudulent tradesmen offer to perform home maintenance, gardening or services such as gutter cleaning or pressure washing, scammers have adapted their methods to take advantage of anxieties and consumer uncertainties about the current cost of living. According to a recent survey run by Trading Standards Scotland, some of the most common cooling calls and scams in Scotland now relate to energy efficiency products. Dishonest companies target those who want to save money on their energy bills by saying that financing or grants are available for their products, but then ask consumers to pay for the products upfront or take out a loan. Customers are told they will get their money over time, but very rarely do. Dawn Adamson, Fife Council’s Trading Standards Manager, said: “This campaign aims to empower consumers, rather than scare them, and encourage them to report fraud. “I would urge the public of Fife to watch our Twitter feed AND Facebook page in the coming weeks as we share lots of key information on how to deal with scammers “Consumers should report doorstep scams to Advice Direct Scotland, which provides an advice and advocacy service. Their helpline number is 0808 164 6000 and their web address is www.consumeradvice.scot. Anyone who has been a victim of the scam should report it to Police Scotland on 101, or 999 in an emergency.” Councilor Maureen Chalmers, Chair of Trading Standards Scotland, added: “It is more important than ever to protect consumers from fraudsters and fraudulent marketers who are adapting their methods to changing circumstances. “We urge consumers to avoid cold calling and look for local traders who have been verified by Trading Standards and who have made a commitment to treat customers fairly through approved trader schemes. Do plenty of research on the company before agreeing to any work being undertaken, remembering that online advertising can be misleading and reviews can be faked. It is advisable to check at least three different review sites and get more than one quote for a piece of work. “We are also asking people to look out for family members, friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable.”

