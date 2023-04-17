Russian activist Vladimir Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in prisonExBulletin



A Moscow court sentenced Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza on Monday 25 years in prison for his criticism of the war in Ukraine, the harshest prison sentence yet given to a government opponent since the Kremlin launched its takeover in February 2022.

In ruling, the judges gave prosecutors the full 25-year prison sentence they had sought. Kara-Murza pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“For a person who has not committed any crime, acquittal would be the only fair decision,” Kara-Murza said at the closing hearing of his trial last Monday. “But I am not asking this court for anything. I know the verdict. I knew it a year ago when I saw people in black uniforms and black masks running after my car in the rearview mirror. This is the price for talking in Russia today”.

Kara-Murza, 41, was among a small group of high-profile opposition figures who remained in Russia, determined to be a voice for those against the war. Most are now in prison, facing long sentences.

Vedant Patel, a State Department spokesman, said in a statement that The US condemns the sentence. “Mr. Kara-Murza is another target of the Russian government’s escalating campaign of repression. We renew our call for the release of Mr. Kara-Murza, as well as the release of more than 400 political prisoners in Russia,” Patel said .

Kara-Murza was first arrested in April last year on charges of spreading “false information” about the Russian military. In the initial arrest, authorities told of a speaking Kara-Murza had testified to the Arizona state legislature in which he detailed alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Russian authorities later added charges of treason and participation in a banned pro-democracy group.

Kara-Murza’s health has been a constant source of concern throughout the trial with the dissident losing 37 kilograms and suffering from numbness in his extremities.

While in custody, a doctor diagnosed the condition as polyneuropathy, a dysfunction of the peripheral nerves throughout the body. It is a condition that can be caused by many different triggers, including diseases, drugs or toxins.

Kara-Murza suffered from two separate poisoning attacks that almost took her life in 2015 and 2017.

“Given the sophisticated nature of the poison, I think it’s people who were or are connected to the Russian special services,” he told NPR in a 2017 interview.

Indeed, Kara-Murza has been no stranger to the dangers of opposition politics in Russia. In 2015, his friend and mentor, former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, was shot dead by assassins in central Moscow.

Kara-Murza was a key figure in lobbying Congress to pass the US Magnitsky Global Human Rights Accountability Act in 2016 legislation that initially targeted those involved in the death of a Russian lawyer, Sergei Magnitsky, in prison.

Kara-Murza developed a close friendship with Arizona Senator John McCain while pushing the legislation, later serving as a pallbearer at McCain’s funeral in 2018.

In a sign of the political nature of Kara-Murza’s trial, one of the three judges was sanctioned under the Magnitsky Act.

However, even from detention, Kara-Murza maintained a public presence authorizing opinions about it Washington Post in which he expressed confidence that Russia would eventually emerge from the last repressive chapter in its history.

“At night, as you know,” he has written“it’s darkest just before light.”