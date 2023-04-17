Twitter adds more government-funded tags to global news media





Twitter is rolling out more government-funded media tags to international media accounts. These include the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC Australia), the Australian Special Broadcasting Service (SBS), New Zealand’s public broadcaster RNZ, Sweden’s SR Ekot and SVT, and Catalonia’s TV3.cat. For more than 90 years the ABC has been and always remains an independent media organisation, free from political and commercial interests, the ABC tweeted in response to the change. FYI: The ABC is a publicly funded broadcaster governed by the ABC Charter which is enshrined in legislation. For more than 90 years the ABC has been and always remains an independent media organisation, free from political and commercial interests. — ABC News (@abcnews) April 17, 2023 Meanwhile, representatives from SBS were concerned that the tag could lead Twitter users to believe that the media is controlled by the government, which is not the case. “While we appreciate Twitter’s motivations regarding transparency on its platform, we believe that a publicly funded media label better reflects the hybrid public-commercial nature of our funding model and the fact that SBS maintains complete independence from government in our editorial and news content. decision-making,” said a spokesperson at a STATEMENT. Twitter gave the BBC this publicly funded moniker, which seems less misleading than government funded. Yet Twitter still applied the government-funded label to NPR, a network that receives 1% of its funding from the US government (and at first, Twitter labeled NPR as state-affiliated, a designation reserved for outlets like Russia RT). NPR has left Twitter as a result. At this point I’ve lost my faith in NPR CEO John Lansing’s Twitter decision-making said an NPR reporter. It would take me a while to figure out if Twitter can be trusted again.

