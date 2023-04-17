Beatriz Flamini of Spain spent 500 days alone in a caveExBulletin



Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images

After spending almost a year and a half in near-total isolation some 230 meters underground, Beatriz Flamini emerged from a cave in southern Spain. and asked: Who is buying the beer?

The climber and hiker had entered the cave in Granada on November 21, 2021, set to spend 500 days alone monitored from afar by a group of scientists to explore the effects of isolation on the human body and mind.

Flamini was 48 when he collapsed, and 50 when he officially finished the challenge on Friday.

After the reappearance, Flamini hugged supporters, met with her doctors and spent nearly an hour talking to reporters who had gathered outside. She told them she was ready for a drink and a shower but could have stayed in the cave longer.

“I was sleeping or at least dozing when they came down to get me,” Flamini said, according to Guardian. “I thought something had happened. I said, “Already? No way”. I hadn’t finished my book”.

By that point, she had already reached 60 books.

Flamini’s team says she spent her days reading, drawing, exercising, knitting woolly hats and recording herself with two GoPros. Spanish production company Dokumalia plans to turn her experience into a documentary, AFP reports.

Flamini said he lost track of time after about two months in the cave and thought he had only been there for about 160 or 170 days. She described the experience as “brilliant, unbeatable,” telling reporters that she didn’t even think to hit the panic button.

“I actually didn’t want to go out,” she said.

Flamini says she still feels like it’s 2021. Indeed, major global events, from Russia’s outright invasion of Ukraine to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, happened while she was basically living under a rock.

Even things like being in the sun and talking to others would take some getting used to, Flamini said Friday morning, wearing dark sunglasses and a big smile.

“How would you feel if you had a dream and fulfilled it?” she said when asked why. “Would you go out crying?”

Her experience in the cave



Jorge Guerrero/AFP via Getty Images

Flamini’s months in the cave passed in silence and solitude, but not without remote supervision.

A team of scientists from the universities of Almera, Granada and Murcia kept in touch with him using “special, restricted” messaging technology. Guardian reports.

They distributed food including special foods such as avocados and fresh eggs and removed her waste from a collection point “every five posas”.

“There I left my offerings, as if for the gods, and the gods left me food,” said Flamini.

Before going underground, she told her team not to contact her under any circumstances, even with the death of a family member.

“If it’s not communication, it’s not communication regardless of the circumstances,” she said, according to NBC News. “People who know me knew and respected that.”

A technical problem forced Flamini to briefly stop the challenge around Day 300, The Associated Press reports. She spent eight days in a tent, without contact with anyone, before returning to the cave. (November 21, 2021 to April 14 is 509 days.)

Flamini says he only talked when he was recording videos.

“I didn’t talk to myself out loud, but I had internal conversations and I got on very well with myself,” she added.

There were difficult moments, like when she experienced “auditory hallucinations“and when an invasion of flies left her completely covered. But Flamini says there were also “some very beautiful moments” and that staying present and in touch with her emotions helped her pull through.

“I was where I wanted to be and that’s how I dedicated myself,” she said, per Guardian. “You have to be focused. If I’m distracted, I’m going to twist my ankle. I’m going to get hurt. It’s going to be over and they’re going to have to take me out. And I don’t want that.”

The experiment continues

Flamini’s experience is part of a project called “Timecave,” which the AP says aims to study “how someone would spend alone underground for so long.”

A spokesperson for the project said Spanish news agency EFE that the isolation experiment was Flamini’s own idea and that it had been addressed to the tar media production company.

Psychologists, researchers, physical trainers and speleologists (cave experts) with Timecave studied Flamini’s recordings to monitor her well-being.

And EFE reports that scientists at Spanish universities and a Madrid-based sleep clinic are studying her experience to determine the impact of social isolation and “extreme temporary disorientation” on things like time perception and circadian rhythms.

Flamini said she will continue to allow doctors to study the physical and mental impact of her time in the cave before planning her future mountaineering and caving projects.