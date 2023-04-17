Pacific’s vast open-ocean garbage patch hosts coastal life from afarExBulletin



Linsey Haram/SERC Naval Invasion Laboratory

Linsey Haram/SERC Naval Invasion Laboratory

Scientists studying a giant collection of plastic debris floating in the middle of the open ocean have found some unexpected residents: dozens of marine species that usually stay close to shore.

Among the plastic debris, the researchers found all kinds of non-native species, from anemones to worms to tiny crustaceans.

“Finding that many coastal species in a relatively small sample size was shocking,” he says Linsey Harama marine ecologist who did this research while working at the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center.

of discoverypublished in Nature Ecology and Evolutionshould help overturn the long-held idea that the open ocean is a barrier that most coastal species can never cross.

Haram and her colleagues made the discovery after examining 105 pieces of debris collected from an area known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. This region between Hawaii and California has turned into a giant garbage soup because currents drag in floating debris that accumulates over time.

Most of the plastic debris from there that was examined by the researchers showed signs of colonization by coastal species.

“As we started going through the plastic, we ended up seeing coastal species in 70% of the 105 wastes,” he says. Haram.



Linsey Haram/Smithsonian

Linsey Haram/Smithsonian

Although biologists knew that coastal species could occasionally travel on ships or floating debris, scientists had long thought that coastal species could not live long in the sea or establish new communities there.

This is because the changes in temperature, salinity and available nutrients found in these two aquatic environments all seemed to be potential disruptors.

But the March 2011 tsunami in Japan forced marine biologists to rethink their old assumptions. Identifiable trash from Japan began showing up in places like Hawaii years later, carrying coastal species that had somehow managed to survive.

So Haram and her colleagues decided to sample some of the garbage in the Pacific, with the help of a nonprofit called The Ocean Cleanup, which had been out on the Pacific Great Garbage Patch in November 2018 and January 2019.



NOAA

The researchers looked for common plastic litter items such as buckets, crates, bottles, household items, ropes and parts of fish traps. “And then we had a wildness category, which was if they came across anything that was super weird and interesting, but that couldn’t necessarily be categorized otherwise,” Harami explains.

Examining the debris back in the lab, the researchers found hundreds of marine invertebrate specimens, and 80% of the species were coastal.

Species already known to live in the open ocean were also thriving in the plastic debris, Haram says, but “we also saw this very prominent and diverse group of coastal species that, frankly, we just wouldn’t expect to find.”

Additionally, some of the coastal species were reproducing in their makeshift floating plastic homes. A Japanese anemone, for example, had clearly made multiple copies of itself.



Luz Quiones/Smithsonian SERC

Luz Quiones/Smithsonian SERC

“The anemones were definitely the strangest thing we saw. We didn’t expect to see them because they didn’t have a very large signature in the Japanese tsunami debris work,” says Haram.

Over two-thirds of the time, there were coastal and open-ocean species living together in the same piece of trash, she says, meaning they must now interact routinely.

“What that interaction looks like, we’re not sure, but there’s definitely competition for space, right?” says Harami.

Unlikely neighbors also compete for food and can eat each other. The researchers observed coastal anemones eating a type of purple snail that is native to the open seas.

The species of small creatures examined in this study often serve as food for larger species, so Haram says these findings have potential implications for all kinds of animals higher up the food chain such as turtles, fish and marine mammals.



Linsey Haram/SERC

Linsey Haram/SERC

“I was surprised to see such a high number of coastal species,” he says Sabine Rech, a marine biologist with the Universidad Catlica del Norte in Chile, who has studied life in ocean debris in the South Pacific. “Beyond the surprise, I think the implications could be huge.”

The tsunami event showed that coastal life could survive a long journey out to sea, but it was a dramatic, one-off event, she says.

“With recent research, we see that it’s something that’s normal now, that’s happening all the time,” says Rech. “Coastal species are regularly traveling, all the time, away from their habitat.”

That could increase the risk that species will find new places to catch and become invasive, she says, adding that the idea that coastal species are able to get out to sea if they just have something stable to anchored in it is “a small revolution” in the thinking of scientists.

“It’s a little scary,” she says, but also fascinating.

Rech and her colleagues didn’t see such a diverse array of coastal life when they studied dozens of pieces of debris from the South Pacific, but she says it could be that this is a harsher, nutrient-poor environment.

In turn, Rech says, this study makes him wonder if the South Pacific really has a small number of coastal species out there or if researchers just haven’t found them yet.

“That,” she says, “is what I would really like to know.”