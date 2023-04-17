International
The Sustainable Aviation Group wants more government support
The UK’s Sustainable Aviation Coalition renewed its calls on Monday for strong government support to help the industry meet its net zero carbon target by 2050. The group released the latest edition of its annual carbon ‘roadmaps’ at the Sustainable Skies trade show, during which airline and aerospace industry leaders set out to lobby British government ministers during the eighth meeting of the country’s Jet Zero Council.
“There is a clear and credible plan to decarbonize aviation through increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and also hydrogen. [propulsion]”, the chairman of Sustainable Aviation, Matt Gorman, told reporters. “It is also an economic opportunity for the UK, but other countries, such as the US, are moving ahead of the UK, so this opportunity is at risk from the lack of government action.”
Gorman, who also serves as head of sustainability at London Heathrow Airport, acknowledged that meeting net zero targets will eventually involve a reduction in flight activity. He predicted that less passenger traffic would account for about 14 percent of the overall reduction in carbon output required, and that increased costs associated with moves such as increased use of the SAF would inevitably drive the trend. .
According to the latest Sustainable Aviation guide, it will be a shift from fossil fuels to SAF about 40 percent of CO2 reduction. Another 25 percent will come from airlines replacing old, inefficient aircraft with new equipment and more direct flight paths made possible by modernizing air traffic management processes and equipment. The long-term introduction of new hydrogen-powered aircraft on shorter routes would provide 10 percent of the required reduction.
While praising the UK government’s commitments to support increased SAF production, Sustainable Aviation called for current levels of public funding for this and for the growth and expansion of other green aviation initiatives. Gorman welcomed a new government commitment to hold an independent review of SAF awards while warning that the UK could lose out if it moves too slowly. “The US wants to raise the market in the SAF,” he said.
International Airlines Group’s head of sustainability, Jonathon Counsell, reinforced the sense of urgency. “We have to move faster,” he insisted. “We don’t have another 60 years to do this, we have 20 years at best.”
During the sustainable aviation conference, Haldane Dodds, chief executive of the Air Transport Industry Action Group, echoed IAG’s messages. He called on governments around the world to introduce mandates requiring the availability of specified levels of SAF blends for use by airlines, a key objective of an ICAO meeting on aviation fuel scheduled for November.
“Last year, the industry used 200,000 tonnes of SAF worldwide, but we need to get to 400 million tonnes every year,” Dodds said. “This will require an investment of about $1.5 trillion in investment, and this cannot only happen in the rich world; it should be a universal commitment. We’ve had decades of delays from the oil companies and now we need fast action.”
UK transport secretary Mark Harper told the conference that decarbonisation is the aviation industry’s biggest challenge and one that must be met so it can “earn its right to grow more”. . He said the government had committed £55 million ($68 million) to support efforts to build five SAF manufacturing plants in the country, with the University of Sheffield appointed today to be responsible for testing SAF for industry, which aims to have SAF account for 10 percent of its fuel mix by 2030.
The UK government has also set a new target for the country’s airports to reach a net zero target by 2040. Harper praised Gatwick, Bristol and Edinburgh airports for setting their decarbonisation targets ahead of this deadline.
During the Sustainable Skies event, a Royal Air Force Voyager military aircraft flew over the Farnborough area. The A330-based platform operated on a 43 per cent blend of sustainable aviation fuel supplied by International Airlines Group and BP, and flew from the North Sea, where it carried out air-to-air refueling of several fighter jets, including an RAF fighter Typhoon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/air-transport/2023-04-17/sustainable-aviation-group-demands-more-government-support
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Possible shutdown after Hollywood writers vote to strike
- Nine additional states join DOJ lawsuit against Google for monopolizing digital advertising technology. OPAs
- President Joko Widodo holds bilateral meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and receives IDR 27 trillion investment!
- MG Cyberster to debut at Shanghai Motor Show ahead of UK launch in 2024
- ‘Barry’ Star Henry Winkler on Early Signs of Macular Degeneration
- Quadri fights Long in the first round
- Philadelphia Fashion District teen curfew goes into effect
- San Antonio’s DeLorean Headquarters Futuristic Design Approved
- A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Taiwan
- Judge denies Trump’s request to delay trial in rape accuser Carroll’s trial
- Jazzy B talks about his experience working in the Bollywood industry, says “it’s not professional”
- Nine more US states join federal lawsuit against Google over ad tech