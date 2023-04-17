The Sustainable Aviation Group wants more government support

The UK’s Sustainable Aviation Coalition renewed its calls on Monday for strong government support to help the industry meet its net zero carbon target by 2050. The group released the latest edition of its annual carbon ‘roadmaps’ at the Sustainable Skies trade show, during which airline and aerospace industry leaders set out to lobby British government ministers during the eighth meeting of the country’s Jet Zero Council.

“There is a clear and credible plan to decarbonize aviation through increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and also hydrogen. [propulsion]”, the chairman of Sustainable Aviation, Matt Gorman, told reporters. “It is also an economic opportunity for the UK, but other countries, such as the US, are moving ahead of the UK, so this opportunity is at risk from the lack of government action.”

Gorman, who also serves as head of sustainability at London Heathrow Airport, acknowledged that meeting net zero targets will eventually involve a reduction in flight activity. He predicted that less passenger traffic would account for about 14 percent of the overall reduction in carbon output required, and that increased costs associated with moves such as increased use of the SAF would inevitably drive the trend. .

According to the latest Sustainable Aviation guide, it will be a shift from fossil fuels to SAF about 40 percent of CO 2 reduction. Another 25 percent will come from airlines replacing old, inefficient aircraft with new equipment and more direct flight paths made possible by modernizing air traffic management processes and equipment. The long-term introduction of new hydrogen-powered aircraft on shorter routes would provide 10 percent of the required reduction.

While praising the UK government’s commitments to support increased SAF production, Sustainable Aviation called for current levels of public funding for this and for the growth and expansion of other green aviation initiatives. Gorman welcomed a new government commitment to hold an independent review of SAF awards while warning that the UK could lose out if it moves too slowly. “The US wants to raise the market in the SAF,” he said.

International Airlines Group’s head of sustainability, Jonathon Counsell, reinforced the sense of urgency. “We have to move faster,” he insisted. “We don’t have another 60 years to do this, we have 20 years at best.”

During the sustainable aviation conference, Haldane Dodds, chief executive of the Air Transport Industry Action Group, echoed IAG’s messages. He called on governments around the world to introduce mandates requiring the availability of specified levels of SAF blends for use by airlines, a key objective of an ICAO meeting on aviation fuel scheduled for November.

“Last year, the industry used 200,000 tonnes of SAF worldwide, but we need to get to 400 million tonnes every year,” Dodds said. “This will require an investment of about $1.5 trillion in investment, and this cannot only happen in the rich world; it should be a universal commitment. We’ve had decades of delays from the oil companies and now we need fast action.”

UK transport secretary Mark Harper told the conference that decarbonisation is the aviation industry’s biggest challenge and one that must be met so it can “earn its right to grow more”. . He said the government had committed £55 million ($68 million) to support efforts to build five SAF manufacturing plants in the country, with the University of Sheffield appointed today to be responsible for testing SAF for industry, which aims to have SAF account for 10 percent of its fuel mix by 2030.

The UK government has also set a new target for the country’s airports to reach a net zero target by 2040. Harper praised Gatwick, Bristol and Edinburgh airports for setting their decarbonisation targets ahead of this deadline.

During the Sustainable Skies event, a Royal Air Force Voyager military aircraft flew over the Farnborough area. The A330-based platform operated on a 43 per cent blend of sustainable aviation fuel supplied by International Airlines Group and BP, and flew from the North Sea, where it carried out air-to-air refueling of several fighter jets, including an RAF fighter Typhoon.