Ancient DNA reveals secrets of empire that led China to build its Great Wall

A nomadic empire dominated the Asian steppes for three centuries from 200 BC, trading goods on the Silk Road, building elaborate tombs for it. dead and conquering distant lands on horseback.

Known as the Xiongnu, the empire saw a conflict with arch-rival Imperial China that resulted in the construction of the Great Wall, parts of which still stand today.

However, without keeping written records to those produced by Chinese chroniclers who regarded the Xiongnu as barbarians, the empire and its people have long been relegated to the shadows of history. Now, ancient DNA evidence, combined with the fruits of recent archaeological excavations, is unraveling the secrets of one of the most powerful political forces of the ages.

An international team of scientists has completed a genetic investigation of two cemeteries along the western border of the Xiongnu empire in what is now Mongolia: an elite aristocratic cemetery at Takhiltyn Khotgor and a local elite cemetery at Shombuuzyn Belchir.

Scientists sequenced the genomes of 17 individuals buried in the two cemeteries and found an unusually high level of genetic diversity, making it possible for the empire to be multiethnic, multicultural and multilingual, according to new study published on Friday in the journal Science Advances.

Genetic diversity was found within individual communities, suggesting that the empire was not just a patchwork of homogeneous groups united by a common cause.

We now have a better idea of ​​how the Xiongnu expanded their empire by incorporating different groups and using marriage and kinship in empire building, said senior author Choongwon Jeong, an associate professor of biological sciences at the National University of Seoul. in a news release.

Of the individual tombs studied, those with the highest status belonged to women, suggesting that they played a particularly powerful role in Xiongnu society. The elaborate coffins featured golden sun and moon emblems that were symbols of Xiongnu power. One grave contained the remains of six horses and a chariot.

These elite women possessed materials not only to display their status (eg, belts and necklaces), but also to reinforce power, such as prestige goods for hosting politicized parties, said Bryan Miller, project archaeologist for study and assistant professor of Central Asian art. and archeology at the University of Michigan.

They were greatly honored with numerous offerings from all who attended their funerals, demonstrating their continued social importance within their communities throughout their lives, he said via email.

The study also revealed information about the lives of Xiongnu children. Adolescent boys, like men, were buried with bows and arrows. Boys younger than 11 were not.

Children received differential death treatment depending on age and sex, providing clues to the ages at which gender and status were assigned to them in Xiongnu society, said senior study author Christina Warinner, an associate professor of anthropology at Harvard University and lead of the group at the Max Planck Institute. Evolutionary Anthropology, in a statement.

Ursula Brosseder, prehistoric archaeologist at the University of Bonn, said the research provided a deeper insight into the social structure and society of the Xiongnu using genetics as a tool.

I’m excited to see more studies of this type in the future, said Brosseder, who was not involved in the latest study. Since I was one of the people who pointed out that they were buried with mature women most prestigious articles, I am excited to see that genetics validates this view.

Brosseder added that the Xiongnu have often been misunderstood because most of the information about the regime and others that originated on the Eurasian steppe comes from texts from imperial China and ancient Greece, where the largely nomadic herders were seen as inferior.

The Xiong left a powerful legacy that inspired later nomadic regimes that arose on the Eurasian steppes such as the Mongols and Genghis Khan, Miller said.

Xiongnu it was the name of a dynasty not a people, per se; but that dynastic regime greatly influenced the peoples within its realms and left a powerful legacy in Eurasia, he said via email.

Many later groups adopted the powerful name of Xiongnu (or Hunnu) as they established their own regimes, leading to the perpetuation of so-called Hunnic entities, even to that of Attila and the Huns on the edge of Europe, centuries after the decline of the Xiongnu in Asia internal.

And it was this powerful legacy that the Mongols took up when they established their empire many centuries later.