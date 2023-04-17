International
Ancient DNA reveals secrets of empire that led China to build its Great Wall
Sign up for CNN’s Science of Miracles newsletter. Explore the universe with news of fascinating discoveries, scientific advances and more.
CNN
–
A nomadic empire dominated the Asian steppes for three centuries from 200 BC, trading goods on the Silk Road, building elaborate tombs for it. dead and conquering distant lands on horseback.
Known as the Xiongnu, the empire saw a conflict with arch-rival Imperial China that resulted in the construction of the Great Wall, parts of which still stand today.
However, without keeping written records to those produced by Chinese chroniclers who regarded the Xiongnu as barbarians, the empire and its people have long been relegated to the shadows of history. Now, ancient DNA evidence, combined with the fruits of recent archaeological excavations, is unraveling the secrets of one of the most powerful political forces of the ages.
An international team of scientists has completed a genetic investigation of two cemeteries along the western border of the Xiongnu empire in what is now Mongolia: an elite aristocratic cemetery at Takhiltyn Khotgor and a local elite cemetery at Shombuuzyn Belchir.
Scientists sequenced the genomes of 17 individuals buried in the two cemeteries and found an unusually high level of genetic diversity, making it possible for the empire to be multiethnic, multicultural and multilingual, according to new study published on Friday in the journal Science Advances.
Genetic diversity was found within individual communities, suggesting that the empire was not just a patchwork of homogeneous groups united by a common cause.
We now have a better idea of how the Xiongnu expanded their empire by incorporating different groups and using marriage and kinship in empire building, said senior author Choongwon Jeong, an associate professor of biological sciences at the National University of Seoul. in a news release.
Of the individual tombs studied, those with the highest status belonged to women, suggesting that they played a particularly powerful role in Xiongnu society. The elaborate coffins featured golden sun and moon emblems that were symbols of Xiongnu power. One grave contained the remains of six horses and a chariot.
These elite women possessed materials not only to display their status (eg, belts and necklaces), but also to reinforce power, such as prestige goods for hosting politicized parties, said Bryan Miller, project archaeologist for study and assistant professor of Central Asian art. and archeology at the University of Michigan.
They were greatly honored with numerous offerings from all who attended their funerals, demonstrating their continued social importance within their communities throughout their lives, he said via email.
The study also revealed information about the lives of Xiongnu children. Adolescent boys, like men, were buried with bows and arrows. Boys younger than 11 were not.
Children received differential death treatment depending on age and sex, providing clues to the ages at which gender and status were assigned to them in Xiongnu society, said senior study author Christina Warinner, an associate professor of anthropology at Harvard University and lead of the group at the Max Planck Institute. Evolutionary Anthropology, in a statement.
Ursula Brosseder, prehistoric archaeologist at the University of Bonn, said the research provided a deeper insight into the social structure and society of the Xiongnu using genetics as a tool.
I’m excited to see more studies of this type in the future, said Brosseder, who was not involved in the latest study. Since I was one of the people who pointed out that they were buried with mature women most prestigious articles, I am excited to see that genetics validates this view.
Brosseder added that the Xiongnu have often been misunderstood because most of the information about the regime and others that originated on the Eurasian steppe comes from texts from imperial China and ancient Greece, where the largely nomadic herders were seen as inferior.
The Xiong left a powerful legacy that inspired later nomadic regimes that arose on the Eurasian steppes such as the Mongols and Genghis Khan, Miller said.
Xiongnu it was the name of a dynasty not a people, per se; but that dynastic regime greatly influenced the peoples within its realms and left a powerful legacy in Eurasia, he said via email.
Many later groups adopted the powerful name of Xiongnu (or Hunnu) as they established their own regimes, leading to the perpetuation of so-called Hunnic entities, even to that of Attila and the Huns on the edge of Europe, centuries after the decline of the Xiongnu in Asia internal.
And it was this powerful legacy that the Mongols took up when they established their empire many centuries later.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/17/asia/xiongnu-ancient-dna-study-scn/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Rishi Suna wants students to study mathematics till the age of 18
- Possible shutdown after Hollywood writers vote to strike
- Nine additional states join DOJ lawsuit against Google for monopolizing digital advertising technology. OPAs
- President Joko Widodo holds bilateral meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and receives IDR 27 trillion investment!
- MG Cyberster to debut at Shanghai Motor Show ahead of UK launch in 2024
- ‘Barry’ Star Henry Winkler on Early Signs of Macular Degeneration
- Quadri fights Long in the first round
- Philadelphia Fashion District teen curfew goes into effect
- San Antonio’s DeLorean Headquarters Futuristic Design Approved
- A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Taiwan
- Judge denies Trump’s request to delay trial in rape accuser Carroll’s trial
- Jazzy B talks about his experience working in the Bollywood industry, says “it’s not professional”