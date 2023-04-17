New recreation complex coming to Riverview

Shovels aren’t in the ground yet, but the city of Riverview, NB, is one step closer to breaking ground on a $40 million recreation complex.

Mayor Andrew J. LeBlanc says it will replace the current aquatic center in the city.

Well, you have an eight-lane 25-meter pool, then you have a separate leisure pool with that as well, he said. Well, you have a 200-meter filled walking path. We have a field house that will go into it and then we also have a number of community spaces.

The space will also be designed to be fully accessible.

“We did a lot of work to make sure that this project would also be a regional project and looking at what other assets existed around the southeast region in Greater Moncton to make sure that it really complimented what’s there,” LeBlanc added. .

All three levels of government gathered at Mill Creek Nature Park on Monday morning to announce their financial investment in the new community space.

[The] The provincial investment is $6 million, which is a significant investment, but it’s money well invested, said New Brunswick Health Minister Bruce Fitch.

When you talk about recreational facilities in the community, it attracts people to that area and as a health minister it is important to be active and have the services available.

The federal government is providing more than $19.9 million and the Town of Riverview has submitted over $13.9 million.

While inflation has driven the price up, LeBlanc says he’s confident the current investment will see the project built, from start to finish, by 2026.

One thing we have in our favor is that we have built a cushion for the project from the start, he said. So we were pretty confident that they would be able to absorb any, if there is any excess, I would be able to absorb it very easily.

If all goes according to plan, construction could begin as early as October.

It’s an amazing feeling, LeBlanc said.

We’ve been working on this for over a decade now and to be able to be here today and have the funding announcement and know that they were finally moving forward and that much closer to construction, it’s an amazing feeling.

Former Riverview Mayor Ann Seamans was also in attendance Monday morning. She first brought the project forward in 2012.

This is the best day ever, she said.

It’s one of those things that you want to see happen right away and sometimes you’ll be very discouraged when you take a trip to Fredericton and come back with bad news, you know, it’s not going to work now, but there “It’s always been our hope and it’s always been one of our priorities to get it done because we know it’s going to be really good for our city, our city’s citizens and growth,” she added.

Although it took more than a decade to get the project to its current stage, officials say the growth seen in the city of Riverview makes it even more important today than it was in 2012.

The city continues to grow and continues to expand, especially in this area, we’ve had a lot of growth, LeBlanc said.

Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe Member of Parliament Ginette Petitpas Taylor is calling it a game changer for the area.

We understand that there is a lot of growth, a lot of population growth, and with population growth we need to make sure we have up-to-date infrastructure, she said.

With a complex like this, it’s sure to be one of those areas that will draw people to the area.

While there is still some work to be done before construction begins, such as finalizing the schematic design, officials are calling it good news for the entire community.

This is a really exciting day for us, said LeBlanc. I wish we could start every Monday morning like this!