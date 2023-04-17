Leetonia has an out-of-this-world experience | News, Sports, Jobs





LATTONIA – Extraordinary lights and smoke filled the second floor of a popular downtown Leetonia bar during an out-of-this-world movie shot last Monday and Thursday. “It’s wonderful to film here. It’s a great city and everyone has been good to us.” said director and screenwriter Nicole Ice. The film crew also planned to shoot in the historic coke ovens. Rydar’s Corner Pocket in Leetonia served as the filming location for a new sci-fi action adventure film called Gemini, adapted from the book of the same name by author and co-director Jimmy Taaffe. The film, the second co-production from Taaffe and Ice, follows two young sisters from an alien world, one of whom has lived on Earth since they were babies and one who returned to their home planet, reuniting and the trials of those. Newly wedded sisters struggle to stay together. The production will feature stunt work led by Kevin Kent, best known for his work on the award-winning Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and will feature Scott Schwartz, best known for his role as Flick in A Christmas Story in a secondary role, playing it. he described it as “A space pirate with the tools and transportation to do what needs to be done and get our hero to Earth.” Schwartz’s character and the two heroines promise to be surrounded by a full cast of colorful characters, who Ice noting that “We have so many characters that have their own personas that sometimes it’s like a cosplay movie shoot on set.” Ice, a Cleveland native who moved to Columbiana in 2015, said Corner Pocket was chosen because its multi-level structure offered the opportunity to film multiple scenes in a single location, as well as its personal connection with owner Jerrod Rydarowicz. “When you’re deciding on a film location, one of the most important things to consider is how a location can be used for multiple scenes.” Ice said. Ice said Monday marked the seventh of 22 days of shooting and that they expected the film to be finished sometime early next spring with a PG-13 rating. Ice also said he hopes the project could see further growth beyond initial production. “Our goal is to develop it into a full series from a streaming service, so in a way the movie is like a proof of concept.” Ice said. Schwartz said that aside from a personal connection to Ice he had joined the project because he “I thought the script sounded like a lot of fun.” Schwartz also said that he thought the role had a lot of room for interpretation and improvisation, and that he “I really enjoy the roles I get to play.” In his 46-year acting career, Schwartz has spent time in cities across the country and rates Leetonia high among them. He said that he had been staying in the village for several days. “I’ve been to Ohio many times and it’s good here. It is a beautiful and peaceful city. When you travel a lot, you see many cities that try to look big, that are noisy and unpleasant. You learn to appreciate nice, quiet places like this. Leetonia is wonderful,” Schwartz said. mahart@mojonews.com Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

