Media Advisory: Sanctions-Related Travel by Senior Treasury Department Officials





WASHINGTON Over the next two weeks, Treasury Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson and Assistant Secretary for Terrorism Financing and Financial Crimes Elizabeth Rosenberg will travel to Central Europe and Central Asia, respectively, to continue the work of the Treasury Department against the evasion of sanctions. and fighting Russia’s ability to supply its war against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the illegal Russian occupation, sanctions and export controls imposed by a coalition of more than 30 countries representing over half of the world’s GDP have served two purposes: to deny Russia inputs and equipment that it needs on the battlefield and limit the revenues that the Kremlin relies on to finance its war. The Kremlin has actively sought ways to circumvent the sanctions, tasking its intelligence services with finding ways around them. In partnership with the Commerce Department, other US government departments and agencies, and our international coalition, the Treasury Department is outlining the clear business decision at hand: stay connected to the global economy or provide material support for Russia’s war and be denied access to the world’s most important markets. Following this week’s key determinations targeting sanctions evasion networks and facilitators in more than 20 countries and jurisdictions, Under Secretary Nelson and Assistant Secretary Rosenberg will use these trips to seek ways to work more closely together, share information, and discuss trade trends and implementation priorities at all levels. of the supply chain. In Central Europe, Under Secretary Nelson will meet with government officials, financial institutions and other businesses with ongoing exposure to Russia, and manufacturers and participants in key industries. Under Secretary Nelsons Program 16 April 18: Zurich and Bern, Switzerland April 19: Milan, Italy 20 April 21: Vienna, Austria April 21-22: Berlin, Germany In Central Asia, Assistant Secretary Rosenberg will join counterparts from the European Union, the United Kingdom and the US Department of Commerce to meet with government officials and private businesses to help increase compliance and combat trade evasion and related financial payments. Rosenberg Secretary Assistance Program 23 April 26: Astana and Almaty, Kazakhstan 27 April 28: Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://home.treasury.gov/news/featured-stories/media-advisory-sanctions-related-travel-by-senior-treasury-department-officials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related