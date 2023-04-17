International
Movies That Matter: Powerful Films That Illuminate Foreign Policy Issues
News Article | 04-17-2023 | 15:01
The 2023 edition of the Movies that Matter festival took place in The Hague from March 24 to April 1. Each year during the festival, a film with a human rights focus is presented with the Activist Documentary Award. The Netherlands Ambassador for International Cultural Affairs, Dewi van de Weerd, is on the jury that selects the recipient. Today, she talks about why the Films That Matter festival is so important and how the award relates to her work.
Culture is the daily focus of Dewi van de Weerds at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, previously she was also involved in human rights. These two fields come together in Movies That Matter. Dewi explains: Through art and culture, this festival brings out the complex issues of human rights. Topics include gender, racism, slavery and its legacy, media freedom and more: all areas that are central to the work of foreign ministries.
And the winner is
No wonder Dewi feels at home on the jury for the Activist Documentary Award. We considered eight films for this year’s award, and what impressed me the most was the quality of each one. Without exception, each film told an important story that was also a call to action on a particular topic.
After a long discussion, the jury selected the film that stood out from the rest. Our winner was Seven winters in Tehran, says Dewi. It is a beautifully made film that tells the story of a great injustice done to a young woman in Iran. And given the hardships facing women in Iran today, it is extremely relevant.
The jury gave him a special mention A story of bones, a film about the transatlantic slave trade. It’s about the island of St. Helena and the activist there who is ensuring that the remains of formerly enslaved people are reburied with all the respect they deserve. We thought we should feature this film, as next year the Netherlands will mark the 150th anniversary of the abolition of slavery, says Dewi.
Bahia Tahzib-Lie, human rights ambassador at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, agrees. At the Night of Activists, before the show of A story of bones, she spoke about the themes of racism and slavery and how they relate to the themes of the festival. Movies that matter are a platform for stories that often don’t get the public attention they deserve, she says. I speak to human rights activists around the world during my working visits and each one of them has inspiring stories to tell. Awareness is growing, and that’s good. For example, awareness of how we think about things, judge them, discuss them and respond to them. The films shown during Movies That Matter have the power to inspire and challenge us.
Embassies take action
With its focus on social issues, Films That Matter is an annual event at many Dutch embassies. Dewi explains: Every year the organization offers six films to our embassies. Many of them host screenings in the hopes that the films will have as much impact on their networks as possible.
Festival of mini-films
Dewi has first-hand experience of what these shows can bring. For example, the embassy in Tirana has come up with a very clever formula: they ask all the organizations they work with during the year to organize their shows. This enables them to reach people in their target groups. The format has proven so popular that it has evolved into a mini film festival.
Dewi encourages everyone to see as many of the films as they can, but especially this year’s winner. Movies that matter are so important. Through their extraordinary images, the films offer people in the Netherlands a tangible introduction to a range of global issues and the activists behind the stories.
