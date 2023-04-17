UK won’t have to pay for last two years if rejoins Horizon scheme, EU says | science

The UK will not have to pay for the two years it has been out of the EU’s £95.5bn (£84bn) Horizon science research programme, EU officials have said, in a significant move that opens the door to scientists British.

The European Commission’s statement that the UK was not required to pay for 2021 and 2022 when Britain’s Horizon membership was suspended due to a dispute over the Northern Ireland protocol should in theory speed up a deal on British participation.

However, the UK government continues to see money as an obstacle to talks, raising uncertainty over Britain’s future in the Horizon programme, which runs from 2021 to 2027 and aims to promote scientific breakthroughs that will tackle the crisis climate and will also treat cancer. how to restore the degradation of nature on land and in the sea.

European Commission Vice President Maro Efovi told Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on March 24 that the UK would not be required to contribute for the period that was not linked to [seven-year] program, namely 2021-2022, said a spokesman for the commission. Efovi, the commission’s top official for EU-UK relations, was said to have delivered that message clearly during the first meeting of the EU-UK joint committee since the Windsor framework agreement resolved the long-running Northern Ireland dispute between London and Brussels .

After that meeting took place, senior UK officials are understood to have expressed uncertainty over whether the UK would be required to pay for 2021 and 2022, while suggesting the wrong price for associate membership would be a deal.

The UK government declined to comment on the apparent discrepancies in the meaning of the meeting. We are moving forward with discussions on the UK’s involvement in EU research programs but will not be making an ongoing comment on these discussions, the spokesman said.

An EU official insisted that EFOV had been clear in its message: We are not being unreasonable. We are not asking them to pay for the years they were not connected.

We are ready to work very quickly on this, the official said. But there is still that doubt about the UK’s willingness to participate.

Nearly two weeks after the efovi-Cleverly meeting, the government revealed it its own science and innovation scheme called Pioneer, if joining the Horizon Europe scheme is not possible.

British officials said their preference is to participate in Horizon, but any deal must reflect the lasting impact of the two-year exemption for British researchers and companies.

The UK’s equivalent of Horizon would be worth £14.6 billion to British science by 2028, the amount the government would have contributed to the EU scheme if a membership deal had been in place from the start. But leading British scientists fear Pioneer would be a poor substitute for membership of an international scheme and British science and technology would be harmed by not joining Horizon.

Christian Ehler, a German Christian Democrat MEP who tracks EU research policy in the European Parliament, told the Guardian it would be devastating for both sides if Britain were to be out of the EU programme.

They are now out and it is time to prepare for them to come back because we are challenged globally by China, by the United States. And I think it’s in everyone’s geopolitical interest that we join forces.

I think the commission made it relatively clear that the UK will not have to pay for 2021, for 2022, he said, adding that the European Parliament would like the UK to participate in some programs that started in past.