Why is there fighting in Sudan? A guide to what lies behind the collisions

Fierce fighting across Sudan has left hopes for a peaceful transition to civilian rule in tatters.

Forces loyal to two rival generals are vying for control, and as is often the case, civilians have suffered the most, with dozens killed and hundreds wounded.

Doctors’ organizations and some eyewitnesses said medical facilities were being bombarded by military strikes in targeted attacks, as clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitaries escalated for a third day. Both sides later denied bombing the hospitals in comments to CNN.

Here’s what you need to know.

At the center of the fighting are two men: Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Until recently, they were allies. The pair worked together to topple ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and played a leading role in the military coup in 2021.

However, tensions rose during negotiations to integrate the RSF into the country’s military as part of plans to restore civilian rule.

The main question: who would be subordinate to whom in the new hierarchy.

Those hostilities, sources told CNN, are the culmination of what both sides see as an existential struggle for dominance.

It is hard to overstate how seismic the overthrow of the Bashirs was. He had led the country for nearly three decades when popular protests that began over high bread prices ousted him from power.

During his rule, South Sudan split from the north, while the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Bashir for alleged war crimes in Darfur, a separatist western region.

After the overthrow of the Bashirs, Sudan was ruled by an uneasy alliance between military and civilian groups.

All this ended in 2021, when the power-sharing government was dissolved by the armed forces.

The Rapid Support Forces are the main paramilitary group in Sudan, whose leader, Dagalo, has had a rapid rise to power.

During Sudan’s Darfur conflict in the early 2000s, he was the leader of the notorious Sudanese Janjaweed forces, implicated in human rights abuses and atrocities.

An international outcry saw Bashir formalize the group into a paramilitary force known as the Border Intelligence Units.

In 2007, its troops became part of the country’s intelligence services and, in 2013, Bashir created the RSF, a paramilitary group overseen by him and led by Dagalo.

Dagalo turned against Bashir in 2019, but not before his forces opened fire on an anti-Bashir, pro-democracy protest in Khartoum, killing at least 118 people.

He was later appointed deputy of the transitional Sovereign Council that ruled Sudan in partnership with the civilian leadership.

Burhan is essentially the leader of Sudan. At the time of the Bashirs’ overthrow, Burhan was the inspector general of the army.

His career has followed an almost parallel course with Dagalos.

He also rose to prominence in the 2000s for his role in the dark days of the Darfur conflict, where the two men are believed to have first come into contact.

Al-Burhan and Dagalo both cemented their rise to power by winning the favor of the Gulf powers.

They commanded separate battalions of Sudanese forces, which were sent to serve with Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen.

Now they find themselves locked in a power struggle.

Speaking to CNN, Burhan characterized the RSF offensive as an attempted coup.

This is an attempted coup and rebellion against the state, Burhan told CNN by phone. He said that RSF leader Dagalo had rebelled against the state and if caught, he would be tried in court.

Burhan claimed in the CNN interview that the RSF had tried to capture and kill me.

When asked about the claim, an RSF spokesperson told CNN that the group was seeking to capture him and bring him to justice for many acts of treason against the Sudanese people.

We are fighting for all the Sudanese people, the spokesman said in a statement. in [are] will bring all responsible parties to justice and give them a fair trial.

When challenged on why the Sudanese people should trust him, given his previous alliance with Dagalo, Burhan told CNN: The Sudanese army is the people’s army.

It is not owned by specific people or specific organizations, he said. It is a national institution, which has the duty to protect Sudan.

It is not known where the fighting will end. Both sides claim control of key locations and fighting has been reported across the country in places as far away as the capital Khartoum.

While various official and unofficial estimates place the Sudanese armed forces at around 210-220,000, the RSF are believed to number approximately 70,000, but are better trained and equipped.

International powers have expressed alarm, with the UN Security Council holding its first meeting on the Sudan crisis on Monday. Aside from concerns for civilians, there are likely other motivations at play, Sudan being resource-rich and strategically located.

CNN has previously reported how Russia has collaborated with Sudan’s military leaders to smuggle gold out of Sudan.

Dagalo’s forces were a major recipient of Russian training and weaponry, and Sudanese military leader Burhan is also believed by CNN’s Sudanese sources to have been backed by Russia, before international pressure forced him to publicly deny the presence of the Russian mercenary group Wagner. in Sudan. .

Sudanese neighbors Egypt and South Sudan have offered to mediate, but in the meantime all that is certain is more misery for the Sudanese people.