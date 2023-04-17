The Alpena High robotics team is gearing up for the World Championships | News, Sports, Jobs





ALPENA — On Wednesday, the Alpena High School robotics team will compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition World Championship for the sixth time in the past seven years. Founded in 1992, the FIRST Robotics competition is an annual international event that has teams from around the world design, build and program robots to compete for prizes in the games. FIRST stands for inspiration and recognition of science and technology. Each year in January, teams are introduced to that year’s game rules and regulations and receive a starter kit that acts as a starting point for designing robots. From there, it’s up to the teams to complete their robot in time for multiple regional and district competitions to qualify for the World Championship. For this year’s game, teams were tasked with creating a robot that could, among other things, pick up cones and cubes and hang them in a net. As the pinnacle of FIRST Robotics competitions, the World Championship sees the best teams from around the world work with and against each other to win prizes. Teams are placed together in larger groups of four called alliances, with which they must coordinate to hang as many cubes and cones as possible. “It’s really exciting,” said River Servia, a senior on the robotics team. “You get to meet and work with the best from around the world.” On top of all the work that goes into designing and creating their robot, as well as researching and planning for the competition, the robotics team must also be able to get funding for their expenses by winning sponsorship deals, talking to local businesses . and asking for donations. The entry fee for the World Championships is $5,000 and food, travel and lodging for 20 people can reach $30,000 or more, Alpena Public Schools said in a news release. The FIRST World Championship will be held in Houston. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

