Watford prepares for celebrations to mark the coronation of the King and Queen consort www.watford.gov.uk

Discover all the events happening across Watford to commemorate the historic Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

Watford will join the national celebrations to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort with a series of events from May 5 to 8 to help everyone get into the coronation spirit.

On Friday 5 May, to kick off the weekend, Watford Mayor-elect Peter Taylor will raise the coronation flag outside the town hall at 9.30am. Residents and visitors to Watford are encouraged to join us and share this historic moment. From 6pm – 10pm, Watford Market will be hosting a ‘Market Lates – Coronation of the King Special’. There will be a fantastic line up of local vendors offering a diverse range of food, drink and crafts, all fit for a King. Whether you fancy some traditional dishes or are looking for a modern twist on old favourites, there will be something for everyone. There will also be live entertainment, including 1950s inspired band ‘The Jivettes’, to get the special weekend off to a fun-filled start. Don’t miss out, click the link below for all the exciting details about this special edition of Market Lates and to set a reminder.

Set a reminder

On Sunday 7th May the council will host the ‘Grand Coronation Lunch’ at the iconic bandstand in Cassiobury Park. From 12:00 – 16:00, visitors are invited to participate in coronation-themed festivities and celebrate this moment in history in a place with royal connections. In 1946, Cassiobury Park hosted the Herts Show and had a very famous guest, Princess Elizabeth. The Queen continued to visit the Watford area several times during her reign, including visiting our Watford Museum.

Grand Coronation Luncheon

Watford BID will be lighting up the town in red, white and blue, with union flag banners adorning the High Street throughout the weekend. They will also be hosting some fantastic artwork in the town center shop windows as part of the school’s crowning art exhibition. Visitors can also take part in a coronation-themed city trail where they can discover the secret letter hidden in places along the High Street that show someone closely connected to this historic weekend.

Atria Watford will be joining the celebrations, inviting visitors to watch the coronation and celebrations afterwards on the big screen on Saturday 6 May. They’ll continue the fun through Sunday, where visitors will be able to hop on their own free Mini Cooper photo booth, snap a photo with their loved ones and take home a memory that will last forever.

The coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort is an important event in the country’s history and is an occasion to celebrate. Watford is excited to be part of this national holiday and invites everyone to join in the celebrations from 5 to 8 May.

Click here for more information