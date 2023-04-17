Worldwide | News, Sports, Jobs





MARSHALL — It was a chance to learn and share about different cultures — but it also meant lots of color, music, food and fun. On Saturday afternoon, the Red Baron Arena and Expo were packed with people attending the second annual WorldFest event. WorldFest brought together international students from Southwest Minnesota State University, and area community members and vendors from a wide variety of cultures. “It’s a lot of fun. It also makes me kind of emotional, a little bit.” said Esther Oluburode. Oluburode said sharing Nigeria’s culture and history with WorldFest visitors brought back many memories for him. At the same time, she said, it was good that people could learn about each other’s cultures. WorldFest visitors toured an exhibit with booths for about 18 different countries and cultures with ties to the Marshall area community. At each booth, they could learn about arts, culture, food and history from around the world. “This is exciting,” Dr. Raphael Onyeaghala told WorldFest. Onyeaghala, dean of the College of Business, Education and Professional Studies at SMSU, said the event showcased the diversity of people and cultures in the area community. “Even in southwest Minnesota, we have this abundance of cultures in our region.: Many of the activities at Saturday’s event were hands-on. At the booth representing Taiwan, volunteers including Nikki Tsao and Mark Tang were answering visitors’ questions and helping serve bubble tea samples. “I think it’s good to let people know about Taiwan and introduce them to our food and games.” Tsao said. The main stage at WorldFest also served as a showcase of music and dance from a variety of cultures. At one point Saturday afternoon, New Ulm’s Narren — a group of masked characters based on German traditions — encouraged the crowd to get up and dance with them. Food vendors and exhibition stands also brought international flavors for visitors to try. At one booth, students from SMSU’s culinary and hospitality management program were serving samples of “Pickles Around the World.” Jill Remmele and Emily Jacobson said the culinary students prepared a variety of pickled and fermented foods from scratch using international recipes. Their sampler dishes included German sauerkraut and Korean kimchi, as well as pickled dishes from Japan, Italy and the island of Mauritius. Several exhibits also showcased the cultures that have come to call Minnesota home. In one booth, local Hmong people wore traditional clothing and talked about their culture. Leng Vue, a Marshall High School senior, said it was something he didn’t get to do often. “I think it’s great to have one day a year to express our culture and share information with everyone.” Vue said. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

