News | INPACT Global

INPACT Global welcomes newest Member to Sweden

Please join us in giving a warm welcome to our newest member in Sweden – VKN Revision & Rdgivning. INPACT Global welcomes newest Member to Nigeria

We would like to take the time to welcome our newest member Henry Ibhade & Co., based in Nigeria. INPACT Global welcomes a new member to Sweden

We are very pleased to announce that Falu Ekonomi & Revision AB Sweden is the newest addition to our rapidly expanding International Association. They are joining INPACT as a valued firm with professional support and services that meet the highest expectations. INPACT welcomes a new member of staff to the Executive Team

Please welcome our latest addition to the executive team Vitalina Mykhailova. She will take on the position of Administrative Assistant and will also assist the team with marketing and events. IAB World Survey 2022: INPACT Global Holds Top 20 Position

We are excited to report that the International Accounting Bulletin’s (IAB) World Survey ranked INPACT Global as the 15th the largest association measured by staff data, and 16th the largest as measured by fare data, with 11% and 5% global growth respectively. Changes to the INPACT Executive Office

The INPACT EMEA-CSA & AP Board of Directors announced today that Tendai White is stepping down from her position as Executive Director at INPACT EMEA-CSA & AP effective March 10, 2022 for personal reasons. INPACT Academy: Unlock your team’s potential

INPACT is proud to announce our first long-term initiative aimed at the staff of our valued member firms: the INPACT Academy. INPACT membership is not just for partners. The INPACT Academy brings together staff from around the world to share their knowledge, new ideas and different perspectives. We hope we can make all our valued staff aware that their company is a member of an International Association and help them use the benefits that INPACT offers them. A new INPACT member has been added to North Africa, the Africa region

INPACT welcomes a new member to the Dominican Republic

INPACT is pleased to announce that a new firm, FHS Auditores & Consultores, has joined its expanding alliance. INPACT welcomes a new member to the EMEA Board of Directors

The INPACT EMEA-CSA-AP Annual General Meeting was held on 28 Octoberth 2021. During this meeting, Claudia Stadler partner at cSt causa, Austriawas appointed as our newest member to the EMEA Board of Directors with immediate effect. INPACT Global expands membership in the Arabian Peninsula

INPACT is excited to announce that our first member in the Republic of Yemen YAMA is located in Sanaa, the national capital and largest city in the country. Generate Accounting – New Zealand, joins INPACT to offer a global service

