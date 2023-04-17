Connect with us

How can I observe the April 20 solar eclipse? Can I take pictures of the eclipse on my phone?

You’ve probably heard about the solar eclipse gracing your sky this Thursday.

You know what it is, where to see it, when you will see it, who will see it, what it will look like and why it is so rare.

But questions remain. How, how do I see it without losing my sight?

And can I get it on video without damaging my device?

Every eclipse, some people look at the sun and suffer serious and permanent eye damage. Others end up damaging their camera sensors.

So here are some (but mostly no) to see the eclipse.

Can I photograph the Sun with my smartphone?

Yes, but it will look terrible.

According to Phil Hart, an award-winning Australian astrophotographer, there is little risk to your smartphone from photographing the Sun, as the lens aperture is small and lets in relatively little light.

There is no way you could take this picture on your smartphone.(Supplied: Phil Hart)

But also, it doesn’t make much sense to take that risk.

“It won’t fry the sensor on your smartphone, but it also won’t make for an interesting photo.

“Everything you risk is a loss [to your camera] and you will get nothing useful.”

Plus, you run the risk of accidentally reddening your eyes.

If you want to record the eclipse on your phone, make a projection

How much of the Sun is eclipsed depends on where you are in Australia. People in Perth and Darwin will see at least 70 percent of the eclipse, while those in Melbourne and Sydney will see about 10 percent.

For a 70 percent eclipse, you can track its progress with a simple pinhole projection.

Punch a hole in a piece of card and, with your back to the Sun, project the point of sunlight onto a wall, the ground, or a piece of paper.

During the partial eclipse, the round spot will become crescent-shaped, and you can easily record the changing shape with your phone.

But for a 10 percent eclipse, it will be difficult to observe any change in shape.

An alternative option is to use a telescope or a pair of binoculars to project a larger spot of sunlight.

This is a similar procedure to making a pinhole projection, but with the telescope lens or binoculars instead of the pinhole on the card. Here isa guideto place it using cardboard and scissors.

Remember, when you line up your binoculars or telescope with the Sun, never look at the sun through the eyepiece.

Also, don’t hold the piece of paper you’re projecting the light onto too close to the lens, or it will catch fire.

