How can I observe the April 20 solar eclipse? Can I take pictures of the eclipse on my phone?

You’ve probably heard about the solar eclipse gracing your sky this Thursday.

You know what it is, where to see it, when you will see it, who will see it, what it will look like and why it is so rare.

But questions remain. How, how do I see it without losing my sight?

And can I get it on video without damaging my device?

Every eclipse, some people look at the sun and suffer serious and permanent eye damage. Others end up damaging their camera sensors.

So here are some (but mostly no) to see the eclipse.

Can I photograph the Sun with my smartphone?

Yes, but it will look terrible.

According to Phil Hart, an award-winning Australian astrophotographer, there is little risk to your smartphone from photographing the Sun, as the lens aperture is small and lets in relatively little light.

There is no way you could take this picture on your smartphone. ( )

But also, it doesn’t make much sense to take that risk.

“It won’t fry the sensor on your smartphone, but it also won’t make for an interesting photo.

“Everything you risk is a loss [to your camera] and you will get nothing useful.”

Plus, you run the risk of accidentally reddening your eyes.

If you want to record the eclipse on your phone, make a projection

How much of the Sun is eclipsed depends on where you are in Australia. People in Perth and Darwin will see at least 70 percent of the eclipse, while those in Melbourne and Sydney will see about 10 percent.

For a 70 percent eclipse, you can track its progress with a simple pinhole projection.

Punch a hole in a piece of card and, with your back to the Sun, project the point of sunlight onto a wall, the ground, or a piece of paper.

During the partial eclipse, the round spot will become crescent-shaped, and you can easily record the changing shape with your phone.

But for a 10 percent eclipse, it will be difficult to observe any change in shape.

An alternative option is to use a telescope or a pair of binoculars to project a larger spot of sunlight.

This is a similar procedure to making a pinhole projection, but with the telescope lens or binoculars instead of the pinhole on the card. Here isa guideto place it using cardboard and scissors.

Remember, when you line up your binoculars or telescope with the Sun, never look at the sun through the eyepiece.

Also, don’t hold the piece of paper you’re projecting the light onto too close to the lens, or it will catch fire.

In the early 1990s, Jonti Horner, who is now an astronomer at the University of Southern Queensland, accidentally demonstrated the power of the Sun’s concentrated rays when he almost burned down an observatory in West Yorkshire.

He had pointed a telescope with an 18-inch aperture at the Sun, intending to project the Sun from the bottom of the telescope and onto the side of the dome that housed the equipment.

But he had forgotten an important piece of equipment. An eyepiece was supposed to be placed in the telescope, to make the rays diverge.

Instead, the telescope focused the rays onto a small spot on the wall.

The dome began to smoke.

He quickly realized his mistake and moved the telescope away from the Sun, preventing a solar-powered inferno.

Do not look directly at the eclipse without eclipse glasses

Because part of the sun is obscured, you may be tempted to look directly at it.

Even when the Sun is not bright, your exposed eyes will be damaged by its ultraviolet radiation, which you cannot see or feel as pain.

In fact, it can take days before you know it that you have damaged your eyes.

Even a small amount of sunlight spilling around the edge of the Moon is enough to damage your eyes. ( )

The medical term for this damage is solar retinopathy, where intense light energy damages the back of the eye. Looking at the Sun for a few seconds results in permanent vision loss.

Fortunately, there is a handy solution: glasses designed specifically for safe viewing of the Sun, known as solar shades or eclipse glasses.

What about when the Sun is completely covered by the Moon?

According to the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Ophthalmologists, it is only safe to look at the Sun without proper eye protection during the short period when the Moon completely covers the Sun in a lifetime.

But solar shades should be worn anytime the Sun is still visible during the partial phases. Even when 99 percent of the Sun’s surface is obscured, the remaining crescent Sun is still intense enough to cause retinal burns.

Getting the timing wrong can causepermanent eye damageso some people may prefer to wear their solar shades throughout the eclipse.

This is a bad idea, as you may inadvertently expose your unprotected eyes to the sun. ( )

For almost every Australian, the April 20 eclipse will be partial, meaning only part of the Sun is covered.

Exmouth and a small part of the surrounding peninsula in Western Australia will see a total eclipse, with periods of partial eclipse either side of the total eclipse.

The total eclipse period will last for 58 seconds.

After that, the Sun rises again and the danger immediately increases.

Do not use scratched or damaged eclipse glasses

You may have a pair of eclipse glasses that have been kicking around the house for 10 years, bought for the 2012 total solar eclipse.

Don’t wear them. They probably won’t protect you. If the eclipse glasses have any scratches or damage, they will not protect your eyes. They will only give a false sense of security.

“If they have a slight scratch, that’s enough to damage your vision,” Professor Horner said.

“Get new ones and double check they’re still in good condition.”

In fact, because of this risk, the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA) has warned against using eclipse glasses to view the eclipse.

The Department of Health recommends ensuring that eclipse glasses meet Australian Standards and are purchased from a reputable retailer.

Eclipse glasses that meet Australian standards must have an “ISO” or “CE” mark on the side.

You can also check that the glasses come from a reputable retailer and are made by one approved manufacturer.

And in case you’re thinking of giving it a go, regular sunglasses won’t protect your eyes from solar retinopathy.

Do not look directly at the Sun through unfiltered telescopes, binoculars or cameras

Because optical instruments intensify light, viewing the Sun through an unfiltered telescope or binoculars is very dangerous.

If you have a camera with an optical viewfinder, don’t use it to look at the sun either.

The exception to this is if you are using a solar filter, which sits on top of the lens and blocks most of the sunlight to avoid eye damage.

Part of Phil Hart’s setup for photographing the solar eclipse. ( )

According to photographer Phil Hart, if you haven’t picked up a solar filter yet, don’t worry.

“It’s too late to buy the right solar film online and ship it,” he said.

Do not photograph the Sun with a telephoto lens and no filter

You may destroy your camera.

In 2017, employees at a photography store in Iowa demonstrated what would happen if you tried to shoot a solar with a telephoto lens and no filter.

They attached a DSLR body to a 400mm lens (the type of strong telephoto lens used for sports photography) and set the shutter to six seconds.

At that time, the light began to melt the insides of the camera.

“If you’re using a telephoto lens, you have a large aperture that collects a lot of light and that creates a hazard for the camera,” Mr Hart said.

Wider-angle lenses are lower risk, but then they are not worth using to photograph the Sun, as the subject will appear too far away.

If you have the right lens and filter, use a tripod and a remote shutter release

This is more of a tentative suggestion.

When taking a picture, many of us glance at our subject around the camera to frame the shot. When that subject is the Sun, you risk burning your eyes.

You also don’t want to be fiddling with camera settings during the eclipse.

“Set it in advance … so you can just ignore the camera and enjoy the eclipse,” Mr Hart said.

Marvel at the strange light effects of the total eclipse

Mr Hart is taking “several hundred kilos’ worth of packages” to Exmouth to watch the total eclipse, but not all will be training on the Sun itself.

Some will be used to record what happens on the ground.

Strange twilight colors during a 2017 total eclipse seen in the US. ( )

If you’re in the Exmouth area for the total eclipse, you’ll see some “crazy changes in the light,” he said.

“There are great sunset colors around the horizon.

“You’re just as interested in the colors of the twilight and the changing light and the reactions of the people watching it.”

If you are taking this advice, he recommends using a tripod and very low exposure before the eclipse so that the exposure is correct during the eclipse.

“For a short scene time, it would be exposure settings of shutter speed 1/15, aperture f4 and ISO100, and with the camera in burst mode.”

“Start a few minutes before the eclipse, let it run through the eclipse, and get a very real sense of how the light changes within the scene.”

There are more advanced tips at this comprehensive guide written by another experienced astrophotographer and recommended by Mr. Hart.

If you don’t get to catch this week’s eclipse, you’ll probably get another chance in five years.

In July 2028, a total solar eclipse will be visible over a much larger area of ​​the continent, from the Kimberley in the north-west to Sydney in the south-east.

Maybe it’s time to order those solar filters.