The Parliament’s watchdog opens the investigation for Rishi Sunak | Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak faces further questions about his family’s financial interests after a standards probe was launched into a possible breach of transparency rules into his links to a childcare firm in which his wife is an investor.

Opposition parties said the inquiry by Daniel Greenberg, parliament’s commissioner for standards, was a sign he had returned to Number 10 and would be a third proper inquiry into Sunak, who has been fined by police for breaking Covid rules. and for not wearing a seat belt. .

While Downing Street has promised to co-operate with the investigation, Sunak plans to rely on a defense that he acted openly on his wife’s shares in Koru Kids by declaring it on a ministerial interest register that has not been updated for nearly a year.

But there are questions over Sunaks’ appearance at a select committee hearing, where he suggested he had nothing to say about a new incentive scheme for childminders to register with the agency.

If Sunak is found to have breached MPs’ rules on the statement, any sanction is likely to be minor and parliamentary sources suggested that if he admitted a breach, he would probably only be ordered to make a correction.

However, it would be a major political setback for a prime minister who promised to put integrity and accountability at the heart of his administration.

The inquiry is likely to focus on Sunaks’ appearance before the senior MPs’ liaison committee on March 28, when Labor MP Catherine McKinnell asked him about a childcare initiative in the last budget.

Koru Kids, in which Sunaks’ wife Akshata Murty is a significant shareholder, was among six private childcare providers to benefit from a pilot scheme proposed in the budget to encourage people to become childminders.

When McKinnell asked Sunak if he had anything to declare about the scheme, he replied: No, all my disclosures have been declared in the normal way.

It later emerged that company bosses attended a reception in Downing Street hours after the Sunaks committee appeared.

A subsequent letter to the committee from Sunak said that because he was being questioned in his capacity as prime minister, the relevant register of interests is that of ministers and that his interest in Koru Kids was properly declared.

However, while the special register of MPs’ interests is updated every two weeks, the one for ministers, which is supposed to be published twice a year, has not appeared for nearly 12 months.

It is overseen by ministerial interest adviser, a role left vacant for six months after the resignation of Christopher Geidt, who quit last June amid his displeasure over Boris Johnson’s role in blocking the No 10 parties.

Geidts’ replacement, Laurie Magnus, only took over in December and has yet to produce an up-to-date register, despite No 10 saying it is his priority.

A Number 10 source said the delay was to ensure Sunak had appointed an independent adviser, which his predecessor Liz Truss had refused to do, who could assess ministerial statements. You will remember Rishi was the one who set one [adviser] in the post in the first place. They and the Cabinet Office have to go through and decide what is in the public interest to publish.

Greenberg must decide whether Sunaks’ statement in a yet-to-be-released filing is sufficient.

The trade with McKinnell is likely to be decisive. the inquiry said it relates to paragraph six of the code of conduct for MPs, which says they must always be open and honest in declaring any relevant interest in any proceedings of the chamber or its committees.

McKinnell is understood to have raised the matter with the standards commissioner. Sunak does not list his wife’s shares in his register of interests as an MP, which MPs must update immediately.

Downing Street has argued that this is not necessary because Sunak listed him in a separate register of ministerial interests.

Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labor Party, said the failure to update the register of ministers’ interests had left a transparency black hole which was enabling the prime minister and those he appointed to avoid proper scrutiny of their affairs.

She said: If Rishi Sunak has nothing to hide, he should commit to releasing the register before the May election so the public can see for themselves.

A Downing Street spokesman said: We are happy to help the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.

One of the Greenbergs’ key decisions will be whether this interpretation of the interest regulations is correct. It is possible for offenses relating to the registration of an interest to be resolved by so-called rectification, in which the commissioner and the relevant MP agree on how it can be properly registered.

While that would spare Sunak possible scrutiny by the standards committee, which oversees the commissioner’s work, it would require No 10 to admit a mistake.

While failure to register interests can be seen as a relatively minor offence, if the commissioner has found Sunak at fault, this can be seen as a more serious matter, given that he has not only failed to mention an interest, but has told the liaison committee that it has caused there not to be one.