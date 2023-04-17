KIERAN VINCENT WINS THE VIETNAM INTERNATIONAL SERIES

KN GOLF LINKS, Vietnam Kieran Vincent made it a unique sibling duo on the Asian Tour on Sunday when he claimed the Vietnam International Series at KN Golf Links just 10 months after his brother Scott won the International Series in England.

The Zimbabwean, in just his second year as a professional, holed a decisive 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to beat India’s Anirban Lahiri and Australia’s Kevin Yuan by one stroke.

Vincent shot a 6-under 66 for a four-round total of 19-under, while Lahiri carded a 64 and Yuan, who missed a similar-length birdie putt at the last to force a sudden-death playoff, 68.

Japan’s Takumi Kanaya had started the day with a three-shot lead but, unlike the Oman International Series in February, where he triumphed after holding a third-round lead, he battled back on the back nine and closed with a 73 tied for fourth. at 16 under, with American Michael Maguire (66), Korean Taehee Lee (67) and Thai Phachara Khongwatmai (67), Pawin Ingkhapradit (68) and Jazz Janewattananond (70).

It’s surreal now, said 25-year-old Vincent, who won $360,000. I think there are so many people I should thank at this stage who have put so much time and effort into me that they deserve it more than I do.

I feel like I’m a lead singer in a group of people who have done so much for me. I am very grateful. I don’t think it will sink in for a while.

The Zimbabwean shot looked cold on Saturday, but he bounced back in the final round with six birdies and no shots.

Of his final shot, he said: That’s the game of golf, you win some, you lose some, some go in, some don’t, and I’m very thankful that it came in at the right time, when I needed it, and so I was lucky to keep giving myself opportunities. Yes, I couldn’t have dreamed it better.

Vincent moved to second on the Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) and third on the OOM International Series, giving him a chance to emulate his brother Scott, who won the International Series Merit in recently and is now playing in the LIV Golf League for Iron Heads GC.

American Andy Ogletree remains in pole position in both OOMs.

Yuan, playing in the final group, came close to spoiling the party for Vincent, in the group ahead, but narrowly missed his birdie putt at 18.

Said Yuan: I gave it my all there today. I left a few shots there today and a few shots there this week, but I’m happy with where my game is and the progress it’s made. I think it was a fantastic round from Kieran today and a great win for him, congratulations to him. But overall, I’m pretty happy with how my tour went and I’m looking for more good things to come.

The result continued a remarkable run of form from the up-and-coming golfer from Sydney, who has made the cut in all eight events on the Asian Tour this season. His result in Vietnam improved on his previous best finish, which was fifth at the International Series in Thailand last month.

Seven-time Asian Tour winner Lahiri was bidding to win his first Asian Tour title in eight years and was a strong favorite after entering the field in the fifth from the last set to make eight birdies in his 14 holes first, no shot, but he could only par the last four holes.

I’m happy with the way I played, disappointed I won’t get in more, said Lahiri, the Asian Tours No. 1 player in 2015, who now plays for Crushers GC in the LIV Golf League.

You know I’m off to a very good start. I kind of found my rhythm yesterday and today so that was nice. Yeah, a little bummed about not making maybe one or two on the last four holes that are very reachable. So yeah, great week, but it’s disappointing. I’ve had so many seconds now that I need to break this habit of mine.

The Indian star heads to the LIV Golf Adelaide event next week ahead of LIV Golf Singapore.

Excited to get that shape in the next few weeks,” Lahiri said. “I think it’s going to be an important stretch over the next month, month and a half. You know, you get into the meat of the season. And very exciting to go to Australia. I’ve been to Adelaide and I’m hearing great things about the place, the people and the reception, the buzz is great. I expect it to be one of the best events of the year actually, for LIV. So yeah, you know, we’re leaving tomorrow and the show goes on.

The Asian Tour heads to Korea for the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, which will be played at its regular home Nam Seoul County Club from May 4-7. Korean Bio Kim is the reigning champion.