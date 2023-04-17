Lewis Silkin – New requirement to report hybrid or remote work patterns for sponsored employees





This change is important because during the pandemic, the Home Office published instruction for sponsors confirming that they are not required to notify the Home Office of sponsored workers working from home due to the coronavirus. Many businesses switched to remote working during periods of the COVID-19 lockdown and then made temporary or permanent changes to their working arrangements. These changes may have been in the locations of business offices (including giving up permanent office premises) or in the location(s) and attendance pattern of workers. The updated guidance signals that permanent remote or hybrid work arrangements must be reported after the pandemic. What has changed in the sponsor guidelines? Part 3 of the sponsor’s guidance for workers and temporary workers updated on 31 March 2023 to include additional text on the duty of sponsors to notify the Home Office of the normal work location of a sponsored worker. Temporary changes in the workplace that are not part of a regular work pattern do not need to be reported. The guidance confirms that where an employee’s normal work location changes (as noted on the Sponsorship Certificate), the sponsor must report this, including: The employee is/will be working in another country, branch or office of the sponsor, or in another customer country, and this has not been previously notified to the Home Office.

The worker is/will work remotely from home on a permanent or full-time basis (with little or no requirement to attend a workplace).

The employee has moved/will move to a hybrid work model ie. he will work remotely on a regular and scheduled basis from his home or another address (eg a central work space) other than a stated client site or address listed on the sponsor’s license. , as well as working regularly at a stated customer location or at an address listed on the license. Reports of changes in a sponsored employee’s circumstances must be made using the Sponsor Management System (SMS) within 10 working days of the change. Due to the nature of this change in guidance, however, it is likely that if sponsors now take action as soon as possible to implement it, the Home Office will take a pragmatic approach in relation to late notifications. What actions should sponsors take? Sponsors should review the work location details currently recorded in SMS for their sponsored employees and make notifications as appropriate to ensure that all locations that are part of their regular work pattern are accurately reflected. The guidance is silent on the consequences that may arise from reporting that a worker is working from home on a permanent or full-time basis. Sponsors should be aware that the Home Office may ask if there is a need for the employee to be based in the UK, where there is no requirement for them to physically attend a workplace, and should be prepared to justify this on a case-by-case basis. . We will cover the Spring updates to the Immigration Rules and sponsorship guidance in our next webinar, What’s Happening in Immigration Law, on May 3, 2023. For more information and to register, click here. If you need advice on sponsor compliance in the context of hybrid or remote work, please get in touch with a member of our Immigration Team.

