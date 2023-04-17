Yemen: The ceasefire must be transformed into a complete and lasting cessation (…)





Mr. President, I thank Hans Grundberg for his information and wish him a speedy recovery. I also thank Ms. Ghada Mudawi for her information and I congratulate the presence of the representative of Yemen. Mr. President, Regarding the ceasefire, first of all we congratulate the current moment, which is positive. The context is favorable for establishing the foundations of trust between the parties. On the ground, the ceasefire is continuing, although we must be alert to any provocations. This Council recently condemned the escalation in Marib and Shabwa, which were caused by the Houthis. This cease-fire must be transformed into a complete and lasting cessation of hostilities. France calls on the parties, and above all the Houthis, to act responsibly to reach a political agreement with the government of Yemen. France appreciates the progress made on a number of confidence-building measures. We welcome the agreement reached in Geneva on the exchange of prisoners on March 20 and call for its full implementation. France also supports UN confidence-building mechanisms such as UNVIM. We are also acting to maintain maritime security in the area. Mr. President, The ongoing discussions at the diplomatic level are encouraging. France appreciates the efforts and mobilization of Saudi Arabia, Oman and other regional actors. One year after its creation, it is essential that the Presidential Council remains united for future discussions. The Security Council should support the work of the special envoy. We applaud his efforts to reach a peace plan. This is the only path to a comprehensive and comprehensive political solution that takes into account the concerns and interests of all Yemenis. France calls for the full, equal, substantive and effective participation of Yemeni women in political negotiations. Only a lasting political solution will allow a substantial improvement of the economic situation in Yemen and an alleviation of the humanitarian crisis. We reiterate our concern about the worsening working conditions and safety of humanitarian personnel. The restrictions placed on UN and humanitarian personnel by the Houthis – which you mentioned, Ms Mudawi – must end, including restrictions on female humanitarian workers being assigned male guardians. France also calls on the Houthis to release, immediately and unconditionally, detained UN and humanitarian personnel. Mr. President, Finally, regarding the Safer oil tanker situation, France welcomes the latest progress. A ship is being sent to the Red Sea to allow the transfer of oil. However, about $30 million is still needed to ensure the full implementation of this emergency operation. We call on member states and the private sector to step up their efforts, including ahead of the donor conference in early May, co-hosted by the UK and the Netherlands. Thank you.

