Bracknell Forest Coronation Celebration | Bracknell Forestry Council





Bracknell Forest Council and The Lexicon have teamed up to host a range of activities in the town center to mark the historic occasion of the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. The coronation celebrations will take place on Saturday 6 May and Sunday 7 May 2023. The events aim to bring the community together for a weekend of fun, entertainment and community spirit. On Saturday, visitors are invited to Bond Square to watch the coronation ceremony on a live screen at 11am, followed by an afternoon of live music and dancing until around 7pm. Throughout the day, visitors will be entertained by an amazing line-up of performers including The Rock Choir, BWCB Liquorice Allsorts, Saxcelerate band, BARTA, Reading Gospel Community Choir, Vocalese and The Candy Girls. It will be hosted by local music impresario Richard Whennell. The celebrations continue with a tea dance in Princess Square on Sunday 7 May from 11am to noon and again from 2pm to 3pm. It will feature dancing led by KL Dance Steps and delicious crown cookies and a cup of tea or coffee provided by Starbucks. Susan Halliwell, Chief Executive at Bracknell Forestry Council, said: There are a number of events taking place across the borough to mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles, including two days of activity at The Lexicon. We hope these events give people who wish to commemorate the occasion the opportunity to do so with family, friends and the wider community. Sue Boor, Head of Marketing at The Lexicon, said: We are excited to bring the community together for a fun weekend to make memories of this momentous occasion. Bracknell Forest Council will also unveil a commemorative bench later this year in Bond Square as a permanent reminder of the coronation. A time capsule will be placed below the bench to mark the historic moment in time. For more information and times for the coronation weekend, visit Lexicon website.

