3 communities are expected to hit flood stage in New Brunswick this week





Fredericton and Gagetown will hit flood stage on Wednesday and Jemseg on Friday, according to the province’s River Watch website. Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the New Brunswick Emergency Management Agency, said the flood stage in Fredericton is 6.5 meters and is expected to reach 6.7 by Thursday. But he said the real impacts are usually not seen until about seven meters. “At six, seven, you can usually see water on the green, for example, but it’s certainly not going to close the fairways at that point.” River Watch is an online platform that shows water levels in the St. John, also known as Wolastoq, and his branches. Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the New Brunswick Emergency Management Agency, said people in flood-prone communities should stay informed and keep an eye on the river. (CBC) At Gagetown, the flood stage is four metres. According to the River Watch forecast, the water level will be 4.1 meters on Wednesday and 4.5 by Friday. Downey said people in flood-prone communities should stay informed and keep an eye on the river. In Perth Andover, Simonds, Hartland and Woodstock, the forecast is not available beyond the current day due to the unpredictability of ice jams. Downey said floods from ice jams are more difficult to warn people about because it is not known how much ice will break off, when it will occur, and whether it will cause an ice jam. Downey said when water levels reach six or seven meters in Fredericton, the water can usually be seen turning green, like in this photo. On Wednesday, Fredericton will reach 6.6 metres, which is at flood stage. (Pat Richard/CBC) Many communities are in advisory or watch phases, while a handful are set to enter warning territory this week. According to River Watch, the advisory water level is two meters below flood stage, the watch level is one meter below and the warning level is half a meter below. A warning means “an event is certain or imminent,” according to the website. Maugerville, ClairFort Kent and Saint Hilaire are expected to enter the warning phase on Wednesday. On Saturday, SheffieldLakeville Corner is also expected to enter warning territory. NB Power is advising the public to be cautious around hydro dams because mild temperatures and increased flows make for unsafe waters. (Pat Richard/CBC) In a tweet Monday, NB Power advised the public to be careful around hydro dams because mild temperatures and increased flow make for unsafe waters. Downey said the same goes for riverbanks. “It may not be a flood, but there’s certainly a lot of ice coming down, the water is cold and it’s moving very fast. So it’s certainly a threat,” he said.

