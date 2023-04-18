International
Nurses in England are on weaker ground with fresh strikes and ministers know it INFIRMARY
Everyone loves nurses, right? They are close to the top of the list of nations the most admired and trusted workers. They inspired a TV drama called Angels. And when they were on strike in December, January and February, they were the group of NHS staff the health secretary, Steve Barclay, most wanted to make peace with.
But as the Royal College of Nursing decided to launch a new series of strikes in England after its members rejected a pay deal recommended by their leadership, the government is playing hardball with the unions. Rishi Sunak and Barclay plan to make no new improved offers to either NHS nurses or junior doctors, whose four-day strike ended last Saturday and led to 195,000 cancellations.
The RCNs’ first outings were so well handled and did not disrupt life-or-death services such as A&E and intensive care that Barclay publicly complimented them on being so helpful, a dubious honor for a striking union. However, this time the RCN leadership appears to be following the junior doctors’ playbook. Unlike his predecessors, he will hit hard next time, speaking as a union. The next stoppage of RCNs from 30 April to 2 May, over the May Day bank holiday weekend will continue 24/7 and will not include any derogations or exemptions for specific types of NHS care.
On Sunday, Pat Cullen, the articulate and undisputed leader of the RCN, warned that the renewed strike by nurses could continue until Christmas.
Cullen is nobody’s fool. She has the distinction of leading the first ever UK nurses strike in her native Northern Ireland in late 2019 to a successful conclusion. During week-long negotiations in March, a combination of Cullens’ personal charm and membership support helped him persuade Barclay to upgrade a pay offer for 2022-23 and 2023-24, which he had insisted for weeks he could not to become more generous.
But she should know that despite her tough talk, the RCN’s chances of getting a second consecutive strike mandate from its members, and thus pursuing a protracted campaign of industrial action, are very slim. smaller now than when he got his first pro vote last November.
Simple math shows why. On Friday, the RCN said 54% of members who voted in a ballot had rejected the deal it agreed with the government last month and 46% had voted to accept it. On the back of that result, the RCN decided to resume the strike, despite only a narrow majority opposing the deal.
Trade union law requires unions to receive a 50% turnout from their membership and for 50% of voters to return a strike before any walkout is legal. Only 61% of RCN members bothered to vote in the last ballot. Again, simple math shows that 54% of 61% equals only 33% of the entire RCN membership. Or, more crudely, only one in three members are unhappy enough with the terms of the improved deal to reject it.
This should make it more likely that the re-vote for or against the strike action the RCN will have to stage within weeks, each term lasting just six months, will this time deny the union the legal right to strike until Christmas.
Other NHS unions have identified this potential problem for the RCN. It is also the fact highlighted by a strategist at another union that the RCN has decided to make each re-poll an England-wide national vote this time, rather than the more onerous workplace-based one used last autumn. This will further reduce the chances of a second yes on strike action, because such votes, less susceptible to the influence of the usually more open-minded activists in the workplace, are likely to favor the hand of those seeking admission. of the conditions offered.
The latter camp includes Cullen, who wrote a blog explaining to RCN members why they should accept the agreement. Despite the fact that it is not what we all know nursing fully deserves, we would lose much by rejecting it altogether, wrote the pragmatist Cullen.
Barclay has noticed this weakness. That’s why this time he plays hardball.
